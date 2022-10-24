4 Players The Colts Should Trade Away by the Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts just made a move at quarterback, electing to roll with former sixth round pick Sam Ehlinger over the veteran Matt Ryan for the rest of the season. Ehlinger has appeared in just 19 snaps in his career up until this point.

With the direction of the team drastically changing overnight, it could make some sense to start selling off some veteran contracts. While it may be unlikely with both Frank Reich and Chris Ballard fighting for their jobs, they could fully lean into this retooling to buy themselves some time.

Regardless if it actually happens or not, here are five players that the Colts could/should look to move by the November 1st Trade Deadline:

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports 1.) Yannick Ngakoue The most obvious move the Colts could make at the deadline is to move veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue for a draft pick. Ngakoue is no stranger to trades, as he has already been dealt three times in his NFL career. Ngakoue was brought in to be the Colts' savior off of the edge, but he has mostly been a disappointment in 2022. Pro Football Focus has him graded out as the fourth-worst run defending edge rusher in the NFL at the moment. He also isn't picking up the slack as a pass rusher, as he currently ranks 50th among starting edge rushers in pass rush win rate. In short, Ngakoue has been a below average pass rusher and a putrid run defender for the Colts. Shipping him off for whatever they can get is the best move for the Colts at the trade deadline. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK 2.) Mo Alie-Cox Mo Alie-Cox has been a fixture for the Colts since 2018, but his play has severely dropped off as the starter this season. Just months after signing a three year, 18 million dollar deal in the offseason, Alie-Cox looks to be one of the team's worst overall deals. Trading him could prove to be difficult, but I'm sure there is a team that would take on his contract for a conditional late round pick (due to his potential as a pass catcher). The Colts' future at tight end lies with Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson, and this team no longer needs a player like Alie-Cox taking up snaps. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK 3.) Stephon Gilmore Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been a phenomenal player for the team this season, so his mention in this article has nothing to do with him disappointing. The Colts simply aren't the team that he signed up for in the offseason. The veteran Gilmore is on the wrong side of 30, but he should have value around the league as a player that can still get it done as a top cover man. A team like the Kansas City Chiefs could easily use his services, and I wonder if the Colts could squeeze a day two pick out of the Super Bowl contenders. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK 4.) Bobby Okereke Okay, so this one may be a bit surprising, but hear me out. Linebacker Bobby Okereke is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Colts are already spending big money on Shaquille Leonard at the position. If the Colts can't afford Okereke's price tag this Summer, it may be best to deal him now. Okereke has had a strong season for the Colts in 2022, but the team does have some depth at linebacker with the recent play of E.J Speed and Zaire Franklin. With the Colts paying out a lot of bad contracts next season, Okereke may be a bit expendable for this front office. I, personally, would keep Okereke for as long as possible, but it doesn't not make sense to explore a trade for him.

