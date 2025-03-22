4-Round Colts Mock Fills Immediate Needs in Quick Order
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a month away, and so far, the Indianapolis Colts have done a great job through free agency of taking care of some of their most significant needs.
You never want to enter the draft relying on the upcoming rookie class to define your season, so while the Colts have largely avoided that so far -- and with over 20 roster spots left to fill, they're not done adding veterans -- they do have some areas that would be best to address with a young, long-term option.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently debuted his latest four-round NFL mock draft, and it does a great job of taking care of some of the Colts' remaining needs, both in starting positions and areas of depth.
Round 1, Pick 14: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
"In terms of play style, Loveland is more comparable to 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers than Tyler Warren," Reuter wrote. "The Michigan product missed a chunk of last season with a shoulder injury, but the Colts could see a weapon who can win with size, quickness and savviness against defensive backs and linebackers."
This is a great tight end class for the Colts to need a starter, but you're looking at a two-horse race in the first round between Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. If Warren is off the board already, Loveland is a great fallback option, but he's much more than that. While Loveland may not be yet as tenacious a blocker as Warren, he's more mobile and fluid on the move.
Round 2, Pick 45: ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
While I'll admit, I don't love the move for Sawyer here, I do think defensive end is very much in play for the Colts within the first couple of rounds. Sawyer is more of a powerful edge-setter than an athletic pass rusher, which isn't normally what the Colts are looking for in early-round edge defenders. What you sacrifice in pass rush with Sawyer, you make up for in productivity against the run, so it's not necessarily a wasted pick.
Round 3, Pick 80: IOL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ratledge in the third round has picked up plenty of steam lately, especially if you're a listener of the Locked On Colts podcast. He has a positive blend of size and athleticism that, combined with his nasty style of play, makes him a perfect fit to be the Colts' next right guard. Medical evaluations will be big for Ratledge. The Colts need more juice on the offensive line, and Rounds 3-5 might be their sweet spot again this year.
Round 4, Pick 117: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
The Colts need to add competition at linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, and Barrett Carter is a prety good fit. That's 6'0", 231-pound frame fits right in, plus he's an aggressive downhill player who's racked up 32 tackles for loss over the last three years.
