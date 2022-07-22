A Colts Podcast Answers Key Questions Before Colts Camp

With less than a week to go until the Indianapolis Colts take the field for training camp, anticipation for the 2022 season is at an all-time high.

The Colts will embark on Grand Park Sports Complex next week, where they will hold training camp for the fourth consecutive season. Even some of the Colts veterans such as Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, and Darius Leonard are no strangers to the facility in Westfield, Ind., Pro Bowlers Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore will partake in their first Colts Camp with their eyes set on winning a Super Bowl.

As the Colts head into camp, there are still questions about what the team will look like and who will take the field as the starters at important positions.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast revealed the biggest questions surrounding Indy as they enter training camp. The guys gave their thoughts and insight on many of the burning questions surrounding the team. What will the Colts’ offense look like with Ryan under center? How will we see the role of Nyheim Hines change this season? Who will win the position battles at left tackle, cornerback, and safety? All of those questions are answered.

After prepping for Colts Camp, Brandon and Andrew recap all the news around the league over the last week. From the extension of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to the latest around 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the NFL is full of headlines before training camps are even underway.

Finally, the guys have a special announcement as they will be doing a ticket giveaway for an upcoming Colts game! Listen to find out how to enter and be eligible to win.

