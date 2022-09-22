Skip to main content

A Colts Podcast Farewell: Can the Colts Pull Off the Upset on Chiefs?

In their final episode, Brandon and Andrew look at what needs to change for the Colts to get their first win of the season.

All good things must come to an end.

After two and a half years, this will be the final episode of A Colts Podcast. What started as a fun way for two friends to share their love for the Indianapolis Colts organization turned into a weekly show with devout listeners and a following all across the United States.

A Colts Podcast grew to be bigger than either of us could have imagined. Getting the opportunity to be the official podcast of Horseshoe Huddle was an amazing experience and one we will always cherish. The show was taken to new heights because of the partnership, and we are forever grateful for the opportunity.

To the fans who listen to or watch our show, you helped build this show into something we will always be proud of. From The Eh-Ducated Fan to The Educated Fan to A Colts Podcast, you have stuck with us from the beginning of our journey. The interaction we had with our listeners during live streams and on social media made the show not only possible but created an environment where Colts fans could share takes and be included in the conversation. We thank you for all your support and hope to stay in touch with many of you.

Now, let’s dive into the final episode. Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses take a look at a big Week 3 matchup. The Colts will attempt to get things back on track in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Check out the final episode below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The guys look at all of the major factors heading into the game, including if the offensive line can rebound, what we will see from Matt Ryan and the Colts’ passing game, if the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Shaquille Leonard will return, and much more. See who they believe will come out on top on Sunday.

After all the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew will review how their picks did in Week 2 and give their picks for the Week 3 slate of games. If the first two weeks are any indication, there will be many surprises on the field once again this week.

The guys then move on to recap all of the news around the league heading into Week 3. The show ends with Bad Beats with Brandon, giving you the best bets for this weekend’s NFL action.

It has been one helluva ride for us here at A Colts Podcast and one we won’t soon forget. This is not a goodbye, but rather a see you later.

In the words of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, “Let this moment become a cherished memory. And then remember, a legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel. God bless you, and God bless football.”

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Pittman, Pierce Back at Practice

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18888114
Film

Grover Stewart Off to Career-Best Start: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts Highs and Lows vs. Jaguars from PFF

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
News

Locked On Colts: What's Wrong and How It Can Get Better

By Jake Arthur
Frank Reich Doug Pedersen Colts vs. Jaguars
News

Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (89) catches a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Colts Make Roster Moves On Practice Squad

By Jake Arthur
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Under Fire All Day in Loss vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan and Frank Reich vs Houston Texans
News

Locked On Colts: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Players On Hot Seat

By Jake Arthur