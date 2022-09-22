A Colts Podcast Farewell: Can the Colts Pull Off the Upset on Chiefs?

All good things must come to an end.

After two and a half years, this will be the final episode of A Colts Podcast. What started as a fun way for two friends to share their love for the Indianapolis Colts organization turned into a weekly show with devout listeners and a following all across the United States.

A Colts Podcast grew to be bigger than either of us could have imagined. Getting the opportunity to be the official podcast of Horseshoe Huddle was an amazing experience and one we will always cherish. The show was taken to new heights because of the partnership, and we are forever grateful for the opportunity.

To the fans who listen to or watch our show, you helped build this show into something we will always be proud of. From The Eh-Ducated Fan to The Educated Fan to A Colts Podcast, you have stuck with us from the beginning of our journey. The interaction we had with our listeners during live streams and on social media made the show not only possible but created an environment where Colts fans could share takes and be included in the conversation. We thank you for all your support and hope to stay in touch with many of you.

Now, let’s dive into the final episode. Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses take a look at a big Week 3 matchup. The Colts will attempt to get things back on track in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Check out the final episode below.

The guys look at all of the major factors heading into the game, including if the offensive line can rebound, what we will see from Matt Ryan and the Colts’ passing game, if the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Shaquille Leonard will return, and much more. See who they believe will come out on top on Sunday.

After all the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew will review how their picks did in Week 2 and give their picks for the Week 3 slate of games. If the first two weeks are any indication, there will be many surprises on the field once again this week.

The guys then move on to recap all of the news around the league heading into Week 3. The show ends with Bad Beats with Brandon, giving you the best bets for this weekend’s NFL action.

It has been one helluva ride for us here at A Colts Podcast and one we won’t soon forget. This is not a goodbye, but rather a see you later.

In the words of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, “Let this moment become a cherished memory. And then remember, a legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel. God bless you, and God bless football.”

