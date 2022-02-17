PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Carson Wentz Trade Rumors

Brandon and Andrew dive into the report on the Colts’ QB and recap Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.

The 2021 NFL season officially came to a close on Sunday night, and the hometown team was able to take the crown for the second year in a row.

The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium by a score of 23-20 to become Super Bowl LVI champions.

Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams pulled off the fourth-quarter comeback and took the lead late in the game. Pressure by defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped seal the victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped all the action from the Big Game. The guys dove into how the Rams were able to pull it off, including Stafford and Kupp delivering when it mattered most, Donald and Von Miller bringing the heat on the Bengals, Burrow facing the Rams’ pressure, and more.

After recapping the Super Bowl, Brandon and Andrew get into the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were in the news on Sunday as reports surfaced that quarterback Carson Wentz may be on the move before the new league year begins in March. The guys will look into these rumors and help give you the info to know surrounding the current situation at quarterback.

The Colts have started to fill out their defensive staff as well. It has been reported that Indy has brought on two new assistant coaches for the defensive side of the ball this week. Brandon and Andrew will give you their backstories and how they can help this defense.

All of this, plus the boys go over who came away with some hardware from the NFL Awards as well as get you up to date on all of the news around the NFL.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.