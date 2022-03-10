PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Carson Wentz Trade

Brandon and Andrew dive into the terms of the Colts trade of Wentz to the Commanders, what led to the trade, preview free agency for the Colts, and much more.

It does not matter if it is the middle of playoff races or on a random Wednesday in the offseason, the NFL always has a way of dominating the headlines.

This week has been no different. The football world was buzzing on Tuesday, to put it lightly, as news broke about where quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson would be playing next season. While Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers, Wilson will be headed from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal.

Just 24 hours later, the Indianapolis Colts decided to get in on the fun. It was announced that the Colts would be trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if Wentz plays more than 70% of the snaps in 2022. Both teams also swapped 2022 second-round picks, moving the Colts to No. 42 overall and the Commanders to No. 47 overall.

The Carson Wentz experiment in Indy only lasted one year.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast broke down everything surrounding the Wentz trade. The guys dissect the terms of the trade, what happened behind the scenes that led to the Colts moving off of Wentz, the options at quarterback the Colts could target moving forward, and more.

Besides the Wentz trade, NFL free agency is right around the corner as well. Brandon and Andrew will take a look at the Colts’ needs and what players the Colts could be interested in bringing on board as they now sit with the most cap space in the NFL.

In other Colts news, long-time tight end Jack Doyle decided to call it a career and hang up his cleats this week. The guys talk about their favorite moments with Doyle and what they’ll remember most about him. And, as always, WWJD.

After the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew dive into all of the rest of the news around the NFL. The quarterback new of Rodgers and Wilson, franchise tags, and re-signings are all topics that will be covered from a wild past week in the league.

