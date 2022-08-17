A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for Indy, they could not capture the victory as they fell 27-24.

Luckily for the Colts, the result of preseason games holds little importance. The preseason is instead used to evaluate players and knock off the rust as teams head towards Week 1. Plenty of players stood out for their performance against the Bills.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the game in Buffalo and gave their takeaways from the Colts’ preseason opener. The guys discuss what they saw during the game and what stood out, including the defense continuing to take the ball away, their first impressions of quarterback Matt Ryan and the wide receivers, who they thought improved their stock, and much more.

As the Colts made it back to Westfield this week, they held practice on Tuesday before the Detroit Lions come to town for two joint practice sessions. Andrew had the opportunity to roam the sidelines at practice and catch all of the action. He gives his takeaways and details everything he saw from Colts Camp.

Brandon and Andrew then shift their attention to the upcoming practices between the Colts and the Lions and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The guys talk about what to expect from the next couple of days at Grand Park and what the Colts are looking to get out of the joint practices. The intensity will pick up in a major way over the next couple of days.

After the Colts talk has finished, Brandon and Andrew go over the rest of the news around the NFL from the past weekend. From New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson and his knee procedure to multiple players around the league coming off of the PUP list, teams are gearing up for the regular season.

Finally, the show ends with the guys announcing the winner of the A Colts Podcast ticket giveaway! The winner receives two tickets and a parking pass for Saturday’s game between the Colts and the Lions. A special thanks to everyone that entered.

