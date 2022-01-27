Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Colts’ QB Options for 2022

Brandon and Andrew discuss whether Carson Wentz will be under center for the Colts in 2022, the trade and free agency options at QB, the 2022 QB draft class, and more.

If you watched any of the NFL divisional playoffs this past weekend, there was one thing that stood out as the games came down to the wire: elite quarterback play is needed to win in this league.

The weekend showed the Bengals’ Joe Burrow lead his team to victory even though he was sacked nine times. We saw the Rams’ Matthew Stafford throw a perfect pass at the end of the game to get into field goal range as they took down the defending champs. The duel between the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen will go down as one of the best playoff games you’ll ever see.

The Indianapolis Colts were watching this go down from their couches at home after missing the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Colts are still trying to find a long-term answer at quarterback nearly 30 months since Andrew Luck retired. Seeing Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow light up the weekend – who are all under the age of 26 – and the Colts know they need to find the answer in order to compete in the AFC.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look into all of the quarterback options for the Colts in 2022. The guys take a look at the possibility of Carson Wentz returning in 2022, the trade and free agency markets for quarterbacks, this year’s draft class at the position, and more.

After looking into the quarterback position, Brandon and Andrew catch up on all of the other Colts news as changes to the coaching staff could be coming.

Moving on from the Colts talk, the guys recap a wild divisional round of the playoffs and give their picks for the conference championship games as Super Bowl berths are there for the taking. All of this, plus a recap of the news around the NFL as head coach and general manager vacancies begin to fill up around the league.

Read More

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Colts’ QB Options for 2022

38 seconds ago
Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) forces a fumble during a sack on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) which the Jaguars recovered during early third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Jaguars finished out their season with a 26 to 11 victory over the Colts. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 010922 Bsjaguarsvscolt 14
Film

Wentzday: The Bad from Colts QB Carson Wentz in 2021

6 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talks with linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 6, 2018. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield
News

Report: Colts Defensive Coordinator Set for Second Interview with Bears

10 hours ago
USATSI_17144106
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Lucas Krull, TE, Pitt

11 hours ago
USATSI_16687044
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Daylen Baldwin, WR, Michigan

Jan 25, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) rushes against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Pryor (69) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

What Should the Colts Do at Left Tackle in 2022?

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_13608534
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Clarence Hicks, LB/EDGE, UTSA

Jan 23, 2022
An Indianapolis Colts helmet during warm-ups before a recent game.
News

Colts Sign Former CFL Offensive Tackle

Jan 20, 2022