PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Colts’ QB Options for 2022

Brandon and Andrew discuss whether Carson Wentz will be under center for the Colts in 2022, the trade and free agency options at QB, the 2022 QB draft class, and more.

If you watched any of the NFL divisional playoffs this past weekend, there was one thing that stood out as the games came down to the wire: elite quarterback play is needed to win in this league.

The weekend showed the Bengals’ Joe Burrow lead his team to victory even though he was sacked nine times. We saw the Rams’ Matthew Stafford throw a perfect pass at the end of the game to get into field goal range as they took down the defending champs. The duel between the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen will go down as one of the best playoff games you’ll ever see.

The Indianapolis Colts were watching this go down from their couches at home after missing the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Colts are still trying to find a long-term answer at quarterback nearly 30 months since Andrew Luck retired. Seeing Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow light up the weekend – who are all under the age of 26 – and the Colts know they need to find the answer in order to compete in the AFC.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look into all of the quarterback options for the Colts in 2022. The guys take a look at the possibility of Carson Wentz returning in 2022, the trade and free agency markets for quarterbacks, this year’s draft class at the position, and more.

After looking into the quarterback position, Brandon and Andrew catch up on all of the other Colts news as changes to the coaching staff could be coming.

Moving on from the Colts talk, the guys recap a wild divisional round of the playoffs and give their picks for the conference championship games as Super Bowl berths are there for the taking. All of this, plus a recap of the news around the NFL as head coach and general manager vacancies begin to fill up around the league.

