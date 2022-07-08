PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Predicts How Colts’ Offense Will Perform in 2022

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on what to expect from Matt Ryan, the impact of the RBs, if the young WR group will be an issue, and more.

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and training camps will soon be getting underway for all 32 teams.

Until players can finally put the pads on, fans and media alike are left to speculate on what will happen once the ball is kicked off. With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, new faces are ready to show they can make an impact on their new teams.

The Indianapolis Colts are a team with high expectations going into 2022. After an epic collapse to end last season, the Colts are focused on putting all of that behind them with fresh faces at important positions as they attempt to capture their first AFC South title since 2014.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast are back after a two-week hiatus to preview the Colts’ offense heading into the season. The guys go into detail on every aspect of the offense and answer some important questions surrounding the unit. What can we expect from new quarterback Matt Ryan? How will the running back tandem of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have an impact in 2022? Can a young wide receiver group step up to the plate? All of those questions and more are answered.

Brandon and Andrew will also look at the other Colts news from the past couple of weeks, including the training camp schedule as the Colts embark on another summer at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind.

Finally, the guys end the episode by recapping all of the news around the NFL. While players may be away from the facility, trades are still taking place, and extensions getting done before the season kicks off.

