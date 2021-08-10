Breaking Down Colts' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of 2021 ahead of their preseason opener against the Panthers. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

We've observed 11 training camp practices for the Indianapolis Colts so far, and now as they prepare for their preseason opener they have released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.

While media often has to be vague about certain lineup changes, the team has unofficially validated much of what we've seen throughout camp.

This depth chart is sure to get its tweaks throughout the preseason but this is what the Colts have presented ahead of Sunday's home matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Without further ado, let's dig in.

OFFENSE

QB — Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley

Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley RB — Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Jet Anderson, Deon Jackson

Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Jet Anderson, Deon Jackson WR — T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis

T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis WR — Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns

Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black

Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black TE — Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas, Graham Adomitis

Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas, Graham Adomitis TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert LT — Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher (PUP List)

Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher (PUP List) RT — Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell

Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell LG — Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed RG — Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries

Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries C — Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt

Wentz is the unquestioned starter at quarterback, and that's never been more evident than when seeing what the group has looked like in his absence during camp. However, as of Tuesday, Eason and Ehlinger are locked into a battle to see who the primary signal-caller is behind Wentz. It's been Eason alone for eight out of the 11 practices.

Running back also carries no mystery. Many people speculated if Jackson may be able to push Wilkins for the RB4 spot, but he's done nothing to draw attention so far.

Pascal being the primary slot receiver shouldn't come as a huge shock because he's been the team's most consistent receiver for a couple of years now. However, the coaching staff has shown strong loyalty to Campbell when he's healthy and on the field. If he stays healthy, there's a good chance that's spot's his. Strachan, the rookie, also appears to hold a comfortable spot among the receiver corps.

Togiai has missed the last five practices with a knee injury while Green and Thomas have consistently performed well, so him holding onto one of those top spots tight end spots, for now, is a little interesting.

Holden and Tevi have split reps as the first-team left tackle to see who will be the man until Fisher returns to the field. While neither has been outstanding, Holden has been victimized less than Tevi and provides more stability. Reed and Pinter have also deservedly earned their second-team spots as they've filled in for Nelson and Kelly, respectively, while the two starters sit out with injuries.

DEFENSE

RDE — Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Demontre Moore

Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Demontre Moore LDE — Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo (NFI List)

Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo (NFI List) DT — DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie

DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie NT — Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams WILL — Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton

Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton MIKE — Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore

Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore SAM — Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi

Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi RCB — Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Nick Nelson

Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Nick Nelson LCB — T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill

T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill NCB — Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere

Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere FS — Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell

Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell SS — Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis

The Colts are in great shape on the edges for the foreseeable future. Paye, Lewis, Turay, and Banogu have provided consistent pressure on a daily basis for the defense. Muhammad has also been productive since making his return from the COVID-19 list a few practices ago. Rochell was thought to likely hold a roster spot but hasn't popped very much on the field.

There seems to be a logjam at defensive tackle behind Buckner, Stewart, and Woods between Stallworth, Brown, and Ivie. Stallworth would be the logical choice but has missed the last seven practices with a hamstring. He was the team's third tackle last year.

Linebacker has been one of the most consistent groups in terms of depth all summer. However, with Leonard's return to practice on Tuesday, there will be a more focused battle between Speed and Franklin for the starting SAM role.

The third cornerback spot has been an open competition during camp, and although it's been Ya-Sin's for the last two years and appeared to still be during camp, the veteran Carrie has snagged it for now. Carrie has been a fixture with the first unit since returning from the COVID-19 list.

Everyone knows Blackmon and Willis are the starting safeties, but there's been a recent development at the position. Chachere began getting some action as the first-team free safety while Blackmon has sat out lately with a knee injury. He was once near the bottom of the cornerback depth chart but is now a key reserve at safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

P — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro

Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro H — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez LS — Luke Rhodes

Luke Rhodes KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin

Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin PR — Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

This is all pretty standard. One note I would make is that Mack is back in the kickoff return group for the first time since his rookie year in 2017. With Taylor now as the starting running back, the return game opens up an extra avenue for Mack to be used, although it's Rodgers' job primarily.

