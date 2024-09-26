Colts' Anthony Richardson Discusses Plan to Address Accuracy Issues
Anthony Richardson believes his play to start the 2024 season has not met his standard.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has had a rocky start to the year. The explosive plays have been plentiful, with multiple completions of over 20 yards and rushes of over 10. However, Richardson has struggled to hit the easy throws in the short to intermediate areas of the field, causing drives to stall and leading to a major discrepancy in time of possession.
Richardson is sitting at a 49.3% completion percentage after three games, 10.2 percentage points lower than last season and the lowest of any starting quarterback in the NFL. He also leads the league in interceptions with six after throwing only one in his four games in 2023.
The accuracy issues to begin the year are an obvious problem for Richardson and one he knows he needs to correct quickly. So, what is the 22-year-old's plan to fix it?
"Just stop thinking and just let it spin," Richardson said. "Of course, I'm hearing all the noise or whatever, but forget about it – just let the ball go as you go out there and play football.”
Richardson admits he is a perfectionist and has been his entire life. Because of that, the quarterback is guilty of being too hard on himself at times. He is trying to be perfect with the football, leading to inadvertent mistakes.
Richardson mentioned overthinking things could be causing some of his accuracy issues after the win against the Chicago Bears. He can also get too excited when he sees one of his teammates open, rushing his throws and causing them to be inaccurate. When overthinking his mechanics and technique as a passer, he cannot play freely nor use his instincts on the field.
“Sometimes as a player, you try to think about technique and certain things like that," Richardson explained. "So, thinking about it too much while you're also trying to think about a game plan and stuff, it can throw you off a little bit because you're just thinking too much instead of just relying on instincts and playing. So this week, we’re just focused on playing football and just mastering what we can master.”
As Richardson gains more experience and continues to take live reps, the game will slow down for him. Instead of thinking about how to throw each pass and rushing to get the ball to his teammates, Richardson can rely on his instincts and muscle memory when throwing the football. In doing so, Richardson will have fewer turnovers and better execution with his pass catchers.
"Execution and detail has to be at a premium," Richardson remarked. "Route running has to be great. Catching and passing the ball has to be great as well. So, the zones are there. We’ve just got to take advantage of them and just connect.”
While Richardson has struggled and continues to grow, the Colts have not lost faith in their QB1. Head coach Shane Steichen has repeatedly echoed his support for Richardson, and his teammates are fully behind him as well. Steichen was honest when asked why he believes Richardson can improve his accuracy.
“Because of the person he is," Steichen said. "The way he works. He comes in every day, he's ready to roll man. He puts a lot into it. I think with time – like a lot of people don't see the work, right? It's all done in the dark in here. And then at some point, it just keeps – you keep working, you keep working and that stuff comes to light for everyone to see.
"We are three games into this thing. We’re continuing to work through that. He’s going to have a hell of a practice week, and look forward to him on Sunday.”
Richardson and the Colts will have another shot at proving they are moving in the right direction on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. They are led by a formidable defense that boasts the lowest total yards and points allowed in the league.
It is expected the Steelers will come in with a specific game plan that forces Richardson to beat them through the air. The Colts have relied on the legs of Jonathan Taylor the past two weeks, as the former All-Pro has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two games. Head coach Mike Tomlin will have his group focused on not allowing #28 to get going.
That game plan will put the onus on Richardson to execute. He will have to navigate the pass rush of T.J. Watt and Cameron Hayward while delivering accurate throws to his receivers. As Richardson said, the zones will be there. But it will be up to him to take advantage.
“We do have to acknowledge that they're a great team," Richardson admitted. "They have a great scheme over there, have great players. We all know that, but we don't know necessarily have any concerns. We feel like we can match up with anybody. So, we’re just trying to play our offense and just execute play by play, not really thinking about who's on the other side.”
As is the case most Sundays when watching the Colts, all eyes will be on Richardson to see if improvements have been made and the game is beginning to slow down for him. So, how does Richardson plan to settle down and execute on Sunday?
"Just trusting myself, trusting my instincts," Richardson replied. "I've been throwing the football for a long time. Why not just keep spinning it, and don't try to change anything up. Just let it rip.”
Just letting it rip may give some Colts fans pause. For Richardson, letting it rip and not overthinking may be the recipe for success.
