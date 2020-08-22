Ben Banogu Progresses at Colts Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — When watching one-on-one, pass-rushing drills at Indianapolis Colts training camp, it’s easy to jump to quick conclusions based on the results.

The conclusion before Saturday morning could have been that second-year defensive end Ben Banogu had yet to show the consistency expected in these practice drills.

The 2019 second-round pick was noticed for all the right reasons on Saturday morning, when he used his speed on the edge to push blockers back into the backfield. That’s what the Colts are hoping to see more of from a player whose rookie year amounted to 11 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, and one of those sacks came when he was unblocked.

Third-year Colts head coach Frank Reich reminded the drills can be misleading when assessing progress.

“Ben has had a ton of work and a ton of reps,” Reich said. “I just looked at it this morning, of all our defensive lineman, I think he’s close to the top as far as number of reps. I thought Ben had a good day today. He’s explosive. He came back in the best shape of his life and his body composition – he’s lighter and leaner and faster and quicker than I think he’s ever been. I think you see that out on the field.

“There are moments (in) one-on-ones, that you have to try things out. You’re going to get beat sometimes, but you have to be patient and keep working it and trusting it. I think Ben is going to do a great job for us.”

The Colts drafted defensive end Ben Banogu in the second round in 2019. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line has been impressive at camp, specifically third-year defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis, who once again made a strong point that he’s on a mission to break through this year. Injured for two years with just 15 total tackles and 15 missed games, Lewis has been a force from day one. On Saturday, the 2018 second-round pick sped past backup tackle Le’Raven Clark on a speed rush, then showed his versatility on another outside rush by shoving the blocker aside on a bull rush. Clark and Lewis shook hands after the drill in an acknowledgment of a job well done.

Reich provided injury updates, specifically on offensive right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (neck). Smith, who has missed camp workouts so far, is close to being ready to go, Reich said. Doyle, who has rested the past three practices, should also be OK, but the team is being cautious with both starters.

“Jack is fine,” Reich said. “Jack is an incredibly valuable piece to our offense, so we’re being cautious with him with a neck injury. You just don’t want to mess with a neck injury. We’re going to take it slow with Jack. Jack is the kind of pro that even though it’s vital to get reps, we know he can handle it. He’s getting good mental reps – studying the film, being out there, taking everything in. It’s a good chance for the other guys to get reps as well. Jack will be fine. We just need him to physically recover and we want to give him a little cushion in that time to make sure he is completely healthy.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)