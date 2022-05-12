The free agency frenzy and NFL Draft have passed, and we're now in the thick of OTAs. What are the biggest holes remaining on the Colts' roster?

The Indianapolis Colts had some foundational needs entering the offseason and they have since taken steps to address each of them.

However, no roster is perfect and no front office will ever stop looking to complete their lineup.

General manager Chris Ballard and the Colts have done a stand-up job at addressing their needs, but what could they still use more of before the season begins?

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH

Under contract in 2021: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries Offseason losses: Mark Glowinski (Giants), Chris Reed (Vikings)

The Colts lost both of their primary right guards, Glowinski and Reed, in free agency. There hasn't been much movement for the Colts along the interior but it appears they'll rely on young players to step up and replace them. Pinter (226 snaps in 2021) and Fries (22 snaps) appear in line to man the right guard position from here.

The Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann and signed Dennis Kelly, both of whom can factor in at right guard as well, but as it currently stands, they are likely the backup tackles. Initial starting left tackle Matt Pryor can also play along the line.

While it seems safe considering the Colts have several players who can play inside and out, they only have four true interior linemen right now. Four others can help add depth, but they'll also be relied upon at tackle.

With how many moving parts there are on the line, roles and pecking order need to be sorted out in training camp and the preseason. It may be most beneficial to wait until preseason roster cuts to add another player. Regardless, the Colts could use at least one more capable depth piece inside.

VETERAN RECEIVER

Under contract in 2021: Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris Offseason losses: Zach Pascal (Eagles), T.Y. Hilton (FA), Quartney Davis (FA)

When the offseason began, the Colts were razor-thin at receiver behind Pittman. Campbell is a talented playmaker but has been plagued by injuries, Dulin can also make plays but hasn't seen a significant role before, and Patmon and Strachan had only very minor roles last year. The Colts made some progress by drafting Pierce with their first pick but that's still another young player without NFL experience.

The team does like the young players they have at the position, and for good reason; they're got a ton of upside. Quarterback Matt Ryan will also be a big boost for those guys' development. However, it would be reassuring to get one more guy in there who's got some experience. It doesn't even have to be a playmaker; just someone who can reliably catch the ball and move the chains.

Hilton would make sense if he could stay healthy but he's missed 16 games over the last four seasons, showing he struggles to stay healthy and play through injuries at this point of his career. He may still return, however.

VETERAN EDGE DEPTH

Under contract in 2021: Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline

Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline Offseason losses: Al-Quadin Muhammad (Bears), Kemoko Turay (49ers)

The Colts have a good-looking group of edge guys right now, assuming Paye and Odeyingbo continue to make progress. They also have a few ends that can move inside in certain situations. However, despite the youth, athleticism, and potential, it would be good to get one more player who has experience.

The Colts can feel comfortable starting Paye and Ngakoue, but Odeyingbo is still very unproven, Lewis is recovering from a patellar knee injury, which is infamously difficult to return from, and Banogu hasn't been able to earn a role in three years.

Free agents like Benson Mayowa (27.0 career sacks) or Ifeadi Odenigbo (10.5 sacks) make sense.

What do you think the Colts need most? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

