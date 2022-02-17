Bleacher Report Identifies One Player Colts 'Must Grab' In 2022 NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, it's quite clear the Colts have a problem at the wide receiver position. One name that could help rebuild that room just happens to be right up the road.

Still reeling from a rather shocking and disappointing close to a 2021 season that looked rather promising throughout, the Indianapolis Colts now find themselves in offseason mode, largely preparing for free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Of course, a monumental Carson Wentz decision still remains for the Colts under owner Jim Irsay, GM Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich. Regardless of what direction the trio decides to head in this offseason at the quarterback position, one thing is certain: the Colts must add weapons around whomever is barking out the signals under center in 2022.

Fortunately for the Colts, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified one key offensive weapon Indianapolis "must grab" in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That guy? Well, they'll only need to head roughly 70 miles northwest to Purdue University to find All-American wide receiver David Bell.

"If the Colts want to support Wentz, they need to upgrade his receiving corps. Second-year wideout Micheal Pittman Jr. developed into a solid top target for Wentz in 2021, finishing with 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. However, he was the only pass-catcher to reach 400 receiving yards on the season," Knox writes. "Indianapolis is without a first-round pick because of the trade to acquire Wentz. However, it may still be able to land a dangerous receiver by targeting Purdue's David Bell in Round 2.

"Bell, the 51st-ranked prospect on the B/R board, has the size (6'2", 205 lbs), sure hands and speed needed to complement Pittman on the perimeter. With the Boilermakers, Bell tallied 1,286 yards and six touchdowns on 93 receptions this past season."

Though Indianapolis does not have a first-round pick, the Colts do hold the No. 47 overall pick, which feels like an ideal landing spot for Bell to come off the board.

While he's not the biggest or fastest, he wins consistently from the boundary or out of the slot, and has great hands overall. He's not a burner by any means, but he knows how to stack and win downfield, which is something the Colts desperately need opposite Pittman moving forward, especially with T.Y. Hilton likely moving on or retiring, and Parris Campbell's time — and belief within the organization — running short.

Grabbing a name like Bell wouldn't certainly give the Colts' passing attack a significant boost, especially considering the rushing attack is already in a fantastic place with Jonathan Taylor behind a very good offensive line.

It will all come down to the quarterback and receivers for the Colts moving forward under Reich and Co. Though QB still needs sorted out, the Colts would be wise to throw as much as they possibly can at the wide receiver position moving forward.

Have thoughts on Purdue's David Bell being the one guy the Colts "must grab" in the 2022 NFL Draft? Drop a line below letting us know how you feel!

