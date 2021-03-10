Bleacher Report Identifies This Key Position as 1 Need Colts Should Address in the 2021 Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have just six picks in April's draft. A trade down in the first round is not out of the range of possibilities, but Bleacher Report identifies one key position the Colts should address no matter what.

Having just five total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — as of this writing – could make it tough for the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard to fix all of the holes on the roster they currently have through the draft.

While more than $44 million in cap space ahead of free agency is nice and should help plug some of those holes ahead of the NFL Draft, Bleacher Report identified one key position of need that the Colts should address in the draft, not free agency.

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Colts' biggest position of need that the franchise should address in the draft is the wide receiver position.

With T.Y. Hilton a free agent, the Colts could use a true No. 1 opposite Michael Pittman Jr., giving the Colts a true top weapon to go along with Pittman, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell.

Here's what Knox had to say about the Colts addressing wide receiver in the draft:

"The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback in Carson Wentz. Their next goal should be surrounding Wentz with enough talent to succeed.

"Finding a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo should be on the agenda. The Colts don't draft until 21st overall, however, and may have to chase one of the few prolific free agents at the position.

"Upgrading a receiving corps that could lose T.Y. Hilton this offseason? That's a more realistic draft goal. As previously stated, this is a deep receiver class, and Indianapolis could land a prospect like Purdue's Rondale Moore or Mississippi's Elijah Moore at No. 21.

"If Hilton departs in free agency, the Colts would have little receiver depth after second-year man Michael Pittman Jr. Adding a wideout early in the draft would help fix the issue."

Though I do not expect Hilton to depart in free agency – especially after the Colts just traded for Wentz — I can see Ballard taking an early swing on a playmaking wide receiver like one of the Moores early on Day 2.

In a deep wide receiver class, Ballard could wait past No. 21 overall and snag a top guy, giving Wentz as many weapons as possible to work with.

