Bleacher Report Labels Colts' Lack Of Additions To WR Room As Biggest Offseason Regret

Though the Indianapolis Colts re-signed veteran receivers T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal, and see dynamic weapon Parris Campbell return from injury in 2021, Bleacher Report labels the lack of additions to the receivers room as the Colts' biggest offseason regret.

Every offseason there's at least one move that a franchise makes that could be labeled a "regret" by the media, whether it's the length or price tag of a contract, or the type of player that they add.

In the case of the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, the biggest regret for General Manager Chris Ballard — at least according to Bleacher Report — is a move the franchise didn't make: adding more to its wide receivers room.

In a piece by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identifying one regret for all 32 teams this offseason, Knox chose the lack of movement at receiver for the Colts, despite Indianapolis re-signing two of its own, drafting a late-round developmental project, and seeing a dynamic weapon return from injury.

Here's what Knox had to say about the Colts' lack of movement in the receivers room being the team's biggest regret:

The Indianapolis Colts decided they would try to rehabilitate quarterback Carson Wentz. This was a logical move, as head coach Frank Reich previously worked with Wentz—and won a Super Bowl, though with Nick Foles at the helm—as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator. However, one of Wentz's issues during last year's disastrous campaign was a lack of reliable receivers. The Colts have an underwhelming group themselves, and they did little to upgrade it during the offseason. Indianapolis re-signed longtime starter T.Y. Hilton, but he's 31 years old and coming off back-to-back seasons of 756 receiving yards or fewer. Michael Pittman Jr. showed promise as a rookie last year but barely topped the 500-yard mark—no Colts receiver topped 800 yards in 2020—while Parris Campbell has played just nine games in two seasons. The Colts didn't sign a proven free-agent receiver, and they didn't draft a wideout until taking Mike Strachan in the seventh round. Yes, Indianapolis utilizes a run-heavy offense, but not having the reliable receiver depth needed for Wentz to regain his confidence could still be a problem.

While Knox is accurate that they'd didn't truly add anything from the outside to this group, he's overlooking this group entirely, simply based on numbers, rather than what they're asked to do in head coach Frank Reich's offensive system.

Sure, on paper the numbers don't look good, but Hilton flashed late last season, looking like the No. 1 receiver he is. Hilton is still able to create separation and make plays down the field. With Wentz in the fold now after two seasons of Jacoby Brissett and one season of Philip Rivers, Hilton should see his numbers balloon with more downfield shots looking for splash plays.

Pittman Jr. really came on strong late last season for the Colts, looking like a potential No. 1 with his physical profile, but if you go off of numbers like Knox is, his rookie year doesn't look great overall with just over 500 receiving yards.

As for Pascal, he's quietly just a strong No. 3 option that is as consistent as they come. He's perfect for what the Colts want to do offensively, and his teammates love him. Add in the addition of Campbell back into the fold and this is really strong 1-4 at receiver for the Colts.

Sometimes you must look deeper than the numbers and truly understand the system. These four fit together perfectly and should see a significant boost in numbers with Wentz and his ability to push the football down the field.

It's undoubtedly a run-first offense built around the offensive line and the running backs, but labeling the lack of movement at receiver as the Colts' biggest regret this offseason is a reach.

Knox could have listed letting Anthony Walker Jr. walk in free agency, or the limited movement at defensive end as the biggest offseason regret. Those two would have made more sense.

Have thoughts on Bleacher Report labeling the lack of movement at receiver as the Colts' biggest offseason regret? Drop a line in the comments section below lettings us know how you feel!

