Bleacher Report Lists Colt as a Team With Most Work Left to Do in the 2021 Draft

With a customary quiet free agency period, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard still has a handful of holes to fill on the roster. Bleacher Report identifies the Colts as one team with the most work left to do in the draft.

Nobody should have believed that Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard would plug all the holes on the roster in free agency.

But, after re-signing Xavier Rhodes and T.Y. Hilton, and adding tackle Sam Tevi and pass rusher Isaac Rochell in free agency, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine views the Colts as one of seven teams with the most work left to do in the 2021 in hopes of plugging a number of perceived holes on the roster.

"With an overall strong roster and plenty of cash to spend, it wouldn't have been surprising if the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard were among the biggest spenders in free agency.

"Someone might want to go make sure he's awake.

"The Colts have been almost radio silent on the free-agency front. After trading for Carson Wentz, the team's biggest move has been re-signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal. They also re-upped with Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton for a year and signed offensive tackle Sam Tevi from the Chargers for a year as well.

"Although the Colts went 11-5 and earned a playoff berth last season, they still have some significant holes in the roster. Left tackle needs to be addressed. Anthony Castonzo retired, and Tevi is not the answer.

"They have lost defensive end Denico Autry, and Justin Houston could be the next to go, so the pass rush needs help. Elsewhere on the defense, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. signed with Cleveland, safety Tavon Wilson went to the 49ers, and Malik Hooker remains unsigned.

"The Colts have significant needs on both sides of the ball but seem unwilling to spend in free agency to fill them.

"That's a lot of pressure on the draft."

I can assure you that Ballard is wide awake in free agency. Just because the veteran general manager hasn't gone spend-happy in free agency doesn't mean he's asleep at the wheel, Alex.

Though Ballard hasn't plug many of the holes on the roster in free agency, he's been a strong drafter over the years and should be just fine come the end of April.

Indianapolis has just six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, so Ballard — should he not trade down from No. 24 overall — will have a limited number of picks to further plug holes.

That's not to say Ballard can't do it and is setting the Colts up for failure with his quiet free agency. There's work to be done, no doubt, but few are better getting the most bang for their buck and their picks than Ballard.

