Bleacher Report Pairs Indianapolis Colts With Stud OL in Mock Draft

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Bleacher Report Pairs Colts With Stud OL in Mock Draft

Needing to plug a hole at left tackle, Bleacher Report pairs Indianapolis with a standout offensive linemen in latest mock draft
Author:
Publish date:

Following the retirement of veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo in January, the Indianapolis Colts saw a legitimate hole open up in the trenches.

While General Manager Chris Ballard has plenty of options in free agency and in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski paired the Colts with standout Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the first round of his latest mock draft.

"Anthony Castonzo's retirement left a 6'7"-sized hole in one of the NFL's best offensive fronts.

"The Indianapolis Colts already addressed their biggest offseason need by agreeing to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Chris Ballard must now work to protect Wentz's blind side while making sure the Colts' front five remains a standout group.

"Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw tends to be overlooked with Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater in the same class, but no Power Five offensive lineman performed better last season. Pro Football Focus graded the first-team All-ACC performer as college football's best run- and pass-blocker.

"Darrisaw excels because he plays with a great base, has the athleticism to consistently reach the second level and work in space and displays a bit of a nasty streak.

"If the Colts pair Darrisaw with Quenton Nelson on the left side of their offensive line, they could continue controlling the line of scrimmage and make life much easier on Wentz."

Putting Darrisaw next to Nelson and center Ryan Kelly for the next 8-10 years would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, and would allow Wentz to thrive behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.

Though I cannot see Darrisaw falling to No. 21 overall, it would be a ton of fun to see Ballard snap up a top 3 tackle in the draft class, should he not trade back.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sep 7, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Keshawn King 935) celebrates his first touch down with Christian Darrisaw (77) in the first period against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bleacher Report Pairs Indianapolis Colts With Stud OL in Mock Draft

Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson, shown in Thursday's road win at Tennessee, was named to the Pro Football Focus 'Team of the Week.'
News

Legendary Indianapolis Colts OL Rejects Notion of All-Pro Switching Positions

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard interacts during the 2020 preseason at the team complex.
News

NFL Does Not Award Compensatory Pick to Colts Ahead of 2021 Draft

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is congratulated after a second interception in a Week 3 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Report Reveals if Colts Will Re-Sign Any Homegrown FAs Before New League Year

USATSI_13093581
News

Insider Hints at Colts' Top LT Targets in Draft

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) stiff arms Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) after evading Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska
News

Colts Urged to Fill Most Glaring Roster Need in 2021

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws as offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) provides coverage against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why Colts Should Strongly Pursue FA Edge Carlos Dunlap

USATSI_10271903
News

9-Time Pro Bowl LT Makes Bold Prediction for QB Carson Wentz in Indianapolis