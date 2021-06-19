Bleacher Report Projects Nearly $100M In Guarantees For Leonard, Nelson Extensions

With the NFL entering into a bit of a down period between minicamps and training camps, don't be surprised to see if the Indianapolis Colts reach extensions with Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson. Bleacher Report has some extension numbers in mind for the two All-Pros.

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard are set to be two rather wealthy franchise cornerstones soon.

Nelson, who has a fifth-year option remaining as a first-round pick in 2018, is under control through the 2022 season, while Leonard, a second-round pick in 2018, is under control through the 2021 season.

Therefore, time is of the essence for the Colts when it comes to locking up two absolute franchise lynchpins.

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

That could happen this summer prior the start of training camp, which is typically a time in which teams approach players with extensions.

Should General Manager Chris Ballard need an idea about how much to offer Nelson and Leonard (he doesn't), Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton projected deals for the duo, and it will cost Ballard and Colts owner Jim Irsay quite a bit.

According to Moton's projection, the Colts will hand out nearly $100 million in contract guarantees to Leonard and Nelson.

Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Moton projects a four-year, $78 million deal for Leonard with $42 million in guarantees, and a five-year, $94 million deal for Nelson with $50 million in guarantees, meaning the Colts would hand out $172 million for the two All-Pros with $92 million in guarantees.

"Expect Nelson to easily top guard Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in March. The latter doesn't have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season on his resume," Moton writes about Nelson's projected extension.

Nelson should easily reset the market for guards in the NFL, considering he's earned three All-Pros in his first three seasons, joining elite company as one of five players to earn All-Pro honors for each of his first three seasons, and is graded as arguably the best guard in football each year, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Leonard, the Colts have already started negotiations with the standout linebacker, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which should see him make more than the $18 million a year that Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner makes, making him the highest paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Leonard deserves a new contract just as much as Nelson does, considering he's the only player in NFL history to record at least 15 sacks, seven interceptions through three campaigns.

Hopefully soon, the Colts will make some headway in the extension game when it comes to the two franchise cornerstones in Nelson and Leonard.

Have thoughts on the projected contracts by Bleacher Report for Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.