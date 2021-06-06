Bleacher Report Names This Colt The Biggest Question Mark Ahead of 2021 Season

Sports Illustrated home
Bleacher Report Says Carson Wentz Colts' Biggest Question Mark Heading Into 2021 Season

The hopes and dreams of the 2021 Indianapolis Colts rides solely on the right arm of new QB Carson Wentz and if he can rediscover his former high-end level of play, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
Author:
Publish date:

Hopes and expectations seem to be high surrounding new Indianapolis Colts' QB Carson Wentz, but despite the noticeable buzz around the new signal caller, Wentz remains the Colts' biggest question mark heading into the 2021 season. 

According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, the question of if Wentz can rediscover his near-MVP level is the Colts' biggest question mark, rather than depth at left tackle, defensive end, or linebacker. 

Should Wentz rediscover his high level of play, the Colts will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders and will likely end the Tennessee Titans' reign as AFC South division champions. Should Wentz fail to rediscover his high level of play and instead plays closer to his 2020 version, the Colts could be in real trouble. 

Here's what Davenport wrote about the Wentz question:

Wentz is reunited with Reich (the head coach of the Colts) in Indianapolis, and the QB told JJ Stankevitz of the team's website that he's impressed by the passing-game talent around him on his new team.

"There is just a lot of talent," Wentz said. "There's a lot of—I see it from watching the film from last year on how they really spread the ball around and get everybody involved. I see that completely being the same way again this year and that excites me because it's never just a one-man show out there."

Wentz wasn't a cheap acquisition; if he plays more than 75 percent of the team's snaps in 2021, Indy's first-rounder belongs to the Eagles the following year. For it to have been worth it, he needs to turn back the clock and get the Colts in the playoffs.

As I've previously written on this site, Wentz steps into a terrific situation in Indianapolis, getting the chance to play behind arguably the league's best offensive line after being pummeled last season to the tune of 50 sacks behind the league's worst offensive line. 

Add in the fact that Wentz will finally have a high-level running game to lean on, and a strong group of pass-catching weapons to work with, there's really no excuse for him not to turn the clock back to his pre-2020 level of play. 

A playoff berth should be the expectation for this version of the Colts, at least for the 2021 season. It doesn't have to be a division title and a deep playoff run, but the Colts — Wentz specifically — will have to show signs of high-level play this season for the trade to have been worth the price the Colts ultimately paid. 

Have thoughts on Bleacher Report listing Carson Wentz as the Colts' biggest question mark ahead of the 2021 season? Drop a line in the comments section below! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

