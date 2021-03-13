Bleav in Colts Podcast: Latest Colts News Before Free Agency

Horseshoe Huddle
PODCAST: Latest Colts News Before Free Agency

The latest episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast takes a final dive into where the Indianapolis Colts stand in free agency, and what their options might be.
On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks discuss the ins and outs of the Colts and how they may approach 2021 NFL free agency.

Discussed on the show is the Colts electing not to give contract extensions to any of their own in-house free agents before the "legal tampering period" begins on Monday.

Jake and Zach also discuss the Colts' biggest positions of need to fill in free agency and the best player options around the league to fill those needs.

The guys also answer fan questions to give insight into what the Colts might do over the next several weeks.

All that as well as the latest free agency rumors and news on the Colts!

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and eBay.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, the Bleav in Colts Podcast started at the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.

It is hosted by Jake Arthur from Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks from SB Nation's Stampede Blue and Cover-1.

Each week, the guys discuss the Colts from top to bottom and are joined by interesting guests to give perspectives on topics that Colts fans may not already be seeing.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

