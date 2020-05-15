AllColts
Top Stories
News

Buy or Sell Colts Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton as Fantasy Pick?

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — At the risk of divulging too much information to my rather competitive fantasy freaks in the Terry Hutchens Indy Roto League, the Thursday request to opine on the value of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for a Sports Illustrated video presented a bit of a dilemma.

Never let the likes of Mark Lazar, Greg Schmalfeldt, Tim “Oscar” Tenbarge, and certainly not Tom Miner know what you’re thinking before, during, or even after a fantasy draft. It’s a serious collection of Southside Indy sports fans, who for some reason derive particular pleasure out of the kicking the stuffing out of a certain scribe on an annual basis.

OK, they will read that last paragraph and say, “No, not really. We just expect that to happen with the way you always draft.”

Two years removed from winning the championship as the eighth and final playoff seed — which required knocking off Miner’s No. 1 seed in the first round (it still eats at him!) — how quickly these sordid degenerates forget.

To be honest, aside from enjoying fantasy football and fantasy baseball, I don’t write many stories about it because there are far too many other people out there who study it religiously and have done the necessary work to be more informed in preparing the draft sheets our league religiously studies. We compile a list of picks in the order of perceived value, or in my case, the laptop browser has two or three roto sites open and selections are made on the fly based on a small sample size from experts.

There, too much info shared again.

As far as Hilton goes, the video above reveals I’m buying Hilton as a solid fantasy sleeper pick. By sleeper, that means he’s not Julio Jones and nobody should be jumping too early to get him when running backs typically generate the most points. But because Hilton is coming off a career-low season in which he missed six games due to a calf injury, his stock will fall for many if not most of my competitors.

That’s why taking him in the fourth round or later might raise eyebrows around the Schmalfeldt or Lazar basement, but so be it. If Hilton stays healthy, he will put up decent fantasy numbers. One of my usual rules is to not select a Colts player because I write about the team and there's no cheering in the press box. But that said, we all want to win, right?

Hilton has a quarterback in Philip Rivers who will fling the ball deep, something 2019 passer Jacoby Brissett didn’t do enough, hence Hilton’s long reception being a paltry 35 yards. When Andrew Luck was throwing to T.Y., the speedy deep threat’s seasonal averages were 72 receptions for 1,149 yards and just a fraction under six TDs. Even injured, Hilton had five TDs last season.

Since entering his 2012 arrival in the third round as the 13th wide receiver selected, Hilton has 33 career 100-yard receiving games. Just Julio Jones (50) and Antonio Brown (39) have more.

Some will mention how Rivers appeared to lack arm strength last season, when his flat-footed, desperation heaves because of porous protection produced 20 interceptions — and eight more were dropped. Even Colts coach Frank Reich has acknowledged that must improve, but as Rivers’ former offensive coordinator with the Chargers, Reich sees the same smart passer who can air it out if necessary and has Hall of Fame-worthy numbers — his 59,271 passing yards and 397 passing TDs rank sixth all-time.

Here’s a telling stat about Rivers: Since 2018, Rivers ranks third in 20-plus-yard completions at 117, trailing just Patrick Mahomes (124) and Jared Goff (141). Even at 38 and entering his 17th season, Rivers is a gunslinger who won’t hesitate to open up defenses with a deeper throw. That’s what Hilton needs.

And forget about that injury-prone stuff some fantasy owners will needle you about Hilton. He missed just four games in his previous seven seasons before 2019. He played in pain in each of the past two seasons, including for about half of 2018 with a low and high sprain of his right ankle. He still caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards and six TDs, when he didn’t practice much if at all late in the year. He’s tough and knows what it means to be there for his team.

So there you have it, fantasy owners. Hope it pays off for you on draft day.

It won’t for me now. One of my guys will purposely pick T.Y. Hilton early just to spite me. All’s fair in love and roto.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Hyping Colts as Super Bowl Contenders Make Anybody Nervous?

While the Indianapolis Colts on paper would appear to be improved for 2020, a trending prediction that they are Super Bowl contenders sounds like a bit of a reach for a team that finished 7-9 last season. AFC South Division favorites? Perhaps, but they haven’t won that title since 2014.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Kind of Dollars Will Colts' T.Y. Hilton Command on Final Contract?

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver wants to stay with the Indianapolis Colts after 2020, and suggests the final contract of his NFL career could be anywhere from two to four years. Several factors play into figuring out how much he should cost, including the 30-year-old’s injury history the past two seasons.

Phillip B. Wilson

Why Oddsmakers Consider Colts' 2020 Schedule NFL's Easiest

An oft-cited strength of schedule ranking is based on opponent win percentage from the previous year, but as Sports Illustrated Gambling Editor Jaime Eisner explains, oddsmakers set a line that takes into account offseason roster changes that impact how an NFL team has improved or taken a step back.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

BillEnright

Colts' Kenny Moore II Keeps Looking Ahead as NFL Extends Virtual Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts nickel cornerback known for making impact plays doesn’t want to talk about 2019, particularly how he missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain. His focus is on 2020, however unusual the remote routine.

Phillip B. Wilson

T.Y. Hilton on Earning Final Colts Contract: 'It Takes Two Sides'

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton vows he wants “to be a Colt for life” as he enters a contract year in 2020. And the 30-year-old pass catcher says with certainty that his next contract will be the last of his career.

Phillip B. Wilson

What's One Position Indianapolis Colts Must Sort Out?

The departure of veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard in free agency leaves a starting spot open for several Indianapolis Colts candidates in Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Tyquan Lewis.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Offseason Speeds Along in Zoom World

Like every other NFL team unable to convene at closed facilities, the Indianapolis Colts have embraced technology to communicate remotely. They are convinced that how teams adjust to the unusual routine will inevitably correlate to results.

Phillip B. Wilson

Chance to Acquire DeForest Buckner Prompted Two Words From Colts Coordinator

As the Indianapolis Colts discussed the eventual March trade of a 2020 first-round draft choice to San Francisco to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus didn’t need to say much in giving his opinion.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni: Philip Rivers Will Thrive

Entering his third season as Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni is reunited with quarterback Philip Rivers. Sirianni and Colts head coach Frank Reich, as Chargers assistants from 2013 to 2015, know what Rivers needs to succeed, starting with a solid offensive line.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus: Young Players Will Make Difference

Entering the third year of a defensive overhaul that saw a 2018 change from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus sees the potential in getting younger and faster. That said, the Colts must finish stronger defensively than last season, when the unit faltered down the stretch.

Phillip B. Wilson