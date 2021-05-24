Carson Wentz Experiment The Top Reason For Colts To Look Ahead to 2021 Season

Coming off of a disappointing road loss in the 2020 playoffs, the Indianapolis Colts made some roster changes - none bigger than the acquisition of franchise QB Carson Wentz. For better or worse, the Wentz Experience will be a wild ride.

For the first time in at least three seasons, the QB position seems to be solved long-term for the Indianapolis Colts — hopefully.

Though Carson Wentz had a very poor season in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles, there's no denying the talent is there with the former No. 2 overall pick. Should Wentz return to his 2017-2019 form, the Colts will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

If not? Well, the Colts will be good enough to stay above .500 and battle for playoff berths, but won't be able to take that next step.

The endless possibilities with Wentz and the experience the experiment could bring has Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox pegging the Wentz experiment as the No. 1 thing to look forward to in 2021 for the Colts' franchise and fan base.

Here's what Knox had to say about the Wentz experiment in his recent article identifying every team's biggest reason to look forward to the 2021 season:

While the Eagles stopped believing in Wentz, the Colts do. And if Wentz can return to the MVP-caliber player he was in 2017, he could guide them on a deep playoff run. The Colts have a top-10 defense, a powerful running game and a seasoned and successful coaching staff. They won 11 games and made the playoffs with the 39-year-old Rivers under center. If they get the best version of Wentz to return, they can be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

It's very hard to not agree with Knox here as he hits the key points right on the head when it comes to the Wentz-Colts marriage.

Yes, Wentz was dreadful in 2020, but the Eagles did very little to try and help him out. The roster and depth around him deteriorated quickly last season, which forced Wentz to try and do too much.

That won't be the case in Indianapolis as Wentz steps into a strong roster with high-end talent seemingly everywhere on the depth chart, and impressive depth throughout the back end of the roster.

Knowing it's such a great situation, it's hard to not dream of the endless possibilities with Wentz and this Colts' roster, should the former MVP candidate rediscover his elite-level play.

