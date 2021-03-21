Colts Re-Signing 3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts can breathe a sigh of relief through the remainder of the offseason as they locked down their top outside corner for another year.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts are re-signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Rhodes confirmed his return.

The ninth-year pro was a critical free-agent signing by the Colts in 2020 after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

Rhodes started all 16 games, totaling 42 tackles, 2 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown.



According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 75 times and only allowed 38 receptions (50.7%), totaling 508 yards (13.4 avg.) and 4 touchdowns for an opponent passer rating of 79.2.

He was PFF's No. 12-ranked cornerback on the season with a grade of 76.3, and his allowed completion percentage was the fourth-best among all NFL cornerbacks.

After an All-Pro season in 2017, Rhodes' career began to slope downward with a couple of subpar seasons marred by injury in 2018 and 19. However, he signed with the Colts on a cheap, one-year deal and rehabilitated his game.

He was reunited with Colts defensive backs coaches Jonathan Gannon and Alan Williams, who were with him during his best days in Minnesota and obviously helped get him back on track in Indianapolis.

While Gannon is now gone to be the defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams is still on board.

Gannon has been replaced by the highly talented James Rowe, who could be able to help Rhodes keep his level of play at a high level.

In his career, Rhodes has started 113-of-120 games, compiled 414 tackles (15 for loss), 3 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, 85 pass breakups, and has scored 2 touchdowns.

