Check Out Emmy-Nominated Colts Productions Videos

Linebaker Darius Leonard shares what it's like to live on a South Carolina farm.Colts Productions/Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re an Indianapolis Colts fan and love to see behind-the-scenes visuals of favorite players and personnel, then the Colts Productions creations are must-see videos on the team’s Colts.com site.

The team announced earlier this week that Colts Productions has earned five 2019 Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Lower Lakes Chapter, for its video and digital programming in taking viewers behind the scenes of the organization.

Winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on June 20.

The videos combine set-the-tone music with picturesque visuals, from distinctive location shots to impressive overheads.

In one video, Colts weakside linebacker Darius Leonard shares his South Carolina roots, which includes a visit to his favorite eatery for a beefy double cheeseburger. Then he’s out mingling cows and horses on the farm.

Retired Colts punter Hunter Smith is also shown on a Zionsville, Ind., farm with pigs, goats and chickens. Surrounded by his fowl friends in one amusing visual, he asks, “How we doing, ladies?”

Retired Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith is shown on his farm in Zionsville, Ind., as part of an Emmy-nominated video by Colts Productions.
Retired Colts punter Hunter Smith loves the "adventure" of working on a farm in Zionsville, Ind.Colts Productions/Indianapolis Colts

Nominated in different categories, here are the video links:

Colts Forged: “Cain’s Comeback - Part One,” which focused on the injury recovery of wide receiver Deon Cain, is nominated in the sports — feature/segment classification.

Colts Forever: “Hunter Smith” is up for sports — documentary. Smith was in the NFL from 1999 to 2010, most of that with the Colts from 1999 to 2008.

With The Next Pick: “The Colts Are On The Clock” is also up for sports — documentary and should be considered a ground-breaking achievement because it provides inside access to the process leading up to the Colts’ 2019 NFL draft. Few teams would allow the public to see so much behind the curtain.

Two Colts Life videos are also nominated in branded content program — long form category.

Take a look and listen to Colts nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II.

And here’s that Colts Life video on Leonard.

Colts Productions is the team’s production and distribution group and includes all the club’s video, radio, digital, social media, photo, and creative properties. The team uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts, and other team personnel to provide a whole host of entertaining and informative content for fans throughout the year.

Since launching in March 2019, its projects have included:

— With the Next Pick, a web series giving fans an inside look at the Colts scouting operation and the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts.

— Colts Life, which follows current Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events, and reconnect with friends and loved ones.

— Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.

— Colts Forged, which told the story of a former Colts player’s rehab from a 2019 injury and his quest to return to the playing field.

“We love telling the story of this historic and iconic organization, and we are grateful to the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich for providing the access as well as the resources to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at our team,” said Dave Knickerbocker, Colts vice president of content and production. “There are many more stories to tell, and we look forward to sharing all of them with Colts Nation.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

