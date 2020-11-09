Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ 100th regular-season game at Lucas Oil Stadium didn’t turn out so well in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens (6-2) celebrated their first regular-season win in Indianapolis in their seventh visit and extended an NFL-best road winning streak to 10 games. The Colts (5-3) were unable to score a point in the second half.

Suffice to say jeers were louder than cheers for Colts fans.

Justin Houston gives a pep talk before Sunday's game. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Cheers

— The Colts defense allowed just 55 total yards in the first half, the fewest for an opponent in the first half since Week 7 of 2014 vs. Cincinnati (27).

— The Colts had nine tackles for loss for a second consecutive game. The only other team to do that this season is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

— All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard had a game-high 15 total tackles, including 13 solos, with one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery. His 13 solos are the most in the NFL in a game this season. His 15 total tackles are tied for third-most this season.

— Leonard passed Jeff Herrod (331) for third-most tackles in a players’ first three seasons in Colts history.

— The Colts outrushed the Ravens, 112-110, and had a higher yards per rush, 5.3 to 2.9. The Ravens entered as the NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense.

— The Colts recovered a fumble for one takeaway in the seventh consecutive game. It’s the longest team streak since 2017-18 (13 games).

— Rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris gained 28 yards on two rushes.

— Tight end Mo Alie-Cox had a team-long reception of 21 yards. He caught three passes for 43 yards.

— Quarterback Philip Rivers completed passes to nine different targets.

— Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had four receptions for a career-high and game-high 56 yards in his first game back since having leg surgery.

— Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had five tackles, two solos, and one forced fumble.

— Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had four tackles, three solos, a career-high two tackles for loss, and one pass defensed.

— Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored on a 1-yard run for his fourth score of the season.

— Defensive end Al Quadin-Muhammad had four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. The two tackles for loss tied his career-high.

— Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry had two tackles, one solo, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He’s had sacks in back-to-back games and leads the Colts with five.

— Linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Khari Willis each had nine total tackles. Okereke also recovered a fumble.

— Punter Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 51 yards on four punts with a net average of 37.8.

— Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made his only field goal try (43 yards) to give the Colts a 10-7 lead at halftime. He also made an extra point.

Jeers

— The Colts failed to score in the second half.

— The Colts gained only one yard on four third-quarter plays.

— The Ravens led time of possession, 33:26-26:34. In the second half, the Ravens had the ball 20 minutes, 12 seconds to the Colts’ 9:48.

— The Colts offense was just two-of-12 on third down (17%).

— Taylor’s first NFL fumble was returned 65 yards by Chuck Cook for a touchdown that tied the game at 7 in the second quarter.

— Rivers’ lone interception was awarded on a Ravens challenge after replay reversed an incomplete call and determined cornerback Marcus Peters maintained possession of the pass for enough steps before fumbling, and the Ravens recovered.

— The Ravens scored TDs on back-to-back drives of 10 plays covering 54 yards and 14 plays covering 75 yards to take a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

— The Colts defense’s streak of consecutive games with an interception ended at six games.

— Defensive end Justin Houston failed to have a tackle for the second time in three games. He has one tackle in the last three games.

— The Colts had a season-low two quarterback hits.

— The Colts finished with just three passes defensed.

— Taylor was given only one second-half carry for the second consecutive game. His lone carry after Sunday’s fumble gained one yard on a third-and-two rush in the third quarter.

— Rivers was pressured into a fourth-and-one incomplete pass with the Colts in field goal position and trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter. A field goal would have made it a one-score game.

— The Colts failed to down two punts inside the 20 that were touchbacks.

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19-of-23 passes for 170 yards with a passer rating of 97.5.

— The Colts failed to set the edge in allowing Jackson to score untouched on a 9-yard naked bootleg around left end in the fourth quarter.

— Rivers completed 25-of-43 passes for 227 yards with one interception for a passer rating of 62.8.

— Colts tight end Jack Doyle was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head that didn’t draw a penalty flag.

— Colts running back Nyheim Hines had just four touches, and should have had more considering he gained 38 yards on those touches.

— Ravens tight ends Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews combined for seven receptions that gained 68 yards and four first downs.

— The Ravens averaged 6.2 yards per pass play to the Colts’ 5.2.

