Colts' 2004 WR Group Named Second-Best In NFL History

To this day, no wide receiver group in the NFL has achieved what the Indianapolis Colts' 2004 group did on the field.

You all should know by now what that group did: the three of Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley all topped 1,000 yards receiving in Peyton Manning's record-setting season for touchdown passes.

Though the 2004 group may be forgotten about just a bit in today's pass-happy NFL, Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller thought highly of the trio in his Top 11 WR group rankings, placing the Colts' 2004 group at No. 2 overall, just behind the 2000 St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.

Here's what Miller had to say about the Colts' '04 trio.

We could have chosen any Colts team featuring Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison — but luckily for us — Brandon Stokley ascended into a 1,000-yard receiver for one season. That sure made this an easy choice. Harrison is already cemented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wayne is a Hall of Fame finalist, but for some reason, just hasn’t gotten the votes yet. Conversely, in Stokley’s second-best season, he went for 635 yards. Wayne led the trio with 1,210 yards and was second in touchdowns with 12. Harrison, meanwhile, scored 15 touchdowns and amassed 1,113 yards receiving for the year. Stokley added 1,077 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. This is one of the best receiving corps of all time — on one of the most talented offenses ever.

Looking back on that 2004 season, it's remarkable to see the numbers the Colts' offense put up with Manning at the helm. Manning threw for 4,557 yards and 49 touchdowns, Harrison hauled in 86 passes for 1,113 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Wayne went for 77/1,210/12. Stokley had a breakout season, hauling in 68 passes for 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns, not to mention Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James rushed for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns on an astounding 334 attempts.

On one of the greatest offenses in the history of the NFL, it should not be a surprise that the Colts' 2004 group comes in so high in Miller's rankings. The argument could be made that the Colts' group should be No. 1 over the Rams. However, the Rams have the argument of more depth with guys like Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt being the headliners, and names like Ricky Proehl and Az-Zahir Hakim also putting up big numbers that season.

Have thoughts on the Colts' 2004 group coming in at No. 2 in the best WR group ranking in NFL history? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

