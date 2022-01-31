What Should the Colts Do at Tight End in 2022?

With a long-time starter on the verge of retirement and another set to hit free agency, the tight end position could see a major overhaul in Indianapolis.

Something that has always been a staple of a Frank Reich offense has been the usage of tight ends.

Success for tight ends has followed Reich wherever he’s been. Going back to his days in San Diego with the Chargers, Reich used future Hall-of-Famer Antonio Gates all over the field. While in Philadelphia, Zach Ertz was a huge difference-maker in the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl title.

In Indianapolis, Reich even used Eric Ebron in ways that allowed the under-achieving tight end to amass 14 touchdowns in 2018. Since that season, Ebron has nine touchdowns total.

But as of late, the tight end position has not had as big of an impact in a Reich-led offense. While Colts tight end Jack Doyle is the ultimate pro and has made a few Pro Bowls in his career, other teams are not losing sleep over how to stop Doyle.

“Tight end position needs work,” general manager Chris Balled admitted after the season. “Depending on what Jack (Doyle) does, Mo Alie (Cox) is up and we like Mo. We’d like to get Mo back. And then we’ve got a young kid in Kylen (Granson) who we thought showed some things and he’ll continue to grow.”

With that being said, let’s take a look at how the Colts can address and upgrade the tight end position before the 2022 season.

In-House Options

Out of the three tight ends who spent the most time on the Colts’ active roster last season, there’s no guarantee that two of them will even be on the roster next year.

Doyle, the reliable starter at tight end for the Colts for a long time, is 31-years-old and considering retirement. While a force in the running game, Doyle only had 29 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. It seems like after nine years in the NFL, it’s starting to take its toll on him.

“I’ve just been banged up,” Doyle said. “It’s been tough – tough on my body, tough on me just in general. It’s tough to play football and it’s tough to get out there every week. It’s kind of taken a toll. I’ll take some time to think about (retirement) and obviously talk to people close to me and we’ll go from there.”

Mo Alie-Cox could also be elsewhere in 2022. The four-year pro had an expanded role in the Colts’ offense this year and recorded a career-high four touchdowns. While he is not the blocker that Doyle is, he can still provide help in that area. Alie-Cox will be a free agent in March, and while the Colts would like to bring him back, the market will determine if the value is there.

For Kylen Granson, his rookie year was rather disappointing. Drafted to be a receiving threat at tight end, Granson only caught 11 passes for 106 yards on the year. His poor blocking ability hurt his snap numbers as he only played 23% of the Colts’ offensive plays. The Colts are hoping he takes a big jump in year two and can be a bigger contributor.

Free Agency

The 2022 free agent class for tight ends has plenty of options that could have an impact on the Colts. While the Colts under Ballard are never big spenders in free agency, they are expected to have over $41 million in cap space available to them. The Ebron signing back in 2018 showed the Colts aren’t afraid to go after a high-profile target at this position if they believe it will make their offense more dynamic.

A name that sticks out right away in this free-agent class is Ertz himself. Ertz has a connection with Reich and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz from their days in Philadelphia, with Wentz and Ertz still very close. After eight full seasons with the Eagles, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 campaign and added another layer to their offense. Overall, Ertz had 74 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Another intriguing option on the free-agent market could be Hayden Hurst from the Atlanta Falcons. Hurst, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, was traded to the Falcons after the emergence of Mark Andrews. Hurst had a career year in 2020 with 57 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts looking like a future star, it’s unlikely he stays in Atlanta. A fresh start in a new home could be exactly what Hurst needs to reach his potential.

O.J. Howard, just like Hurst, is a former first-round tight end that could be on the move. Howard’s career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started well as he had 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. But in the three years since, Howard has been buried on the depth chart behind Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. He only recorded 14 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Howard could return to the Buccaneers as there is uncertainty about Gronkowski’s future, but the young tight end may want an expanded role elsewhere.

These are just three names that could be realistic additions to the tight end room for the Colts. Other names include Robert Tonyan from the Green Bay Packers, David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns, and Mike Gesicki from the Miami Dolphins. It’s safe to say there will be a lot of tight end options available.

NFL Draft

The tight end class for the 2022 NFL Draft looks to have plenty of options to choose from, as well. Whether it is a receiving option, someone that excels in the blocking game, or a tight end that can do everything, 2022 is shaping up to be a deep group.

If the Colts are looking for someone to be primarily a receiving threat, Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State is a good option. Kolar stands at 6’6” and 260 pounds, making him a big target anywhere on the field. While he doesn’t flash speed on film, he has a knack for getting open and is a good route runner for a tight end. He finished with 62 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns for the Cyclones in 2021.

If the Colts are looking for a tight end to replace Doyle, look no further than Jake Ferguson out of Wisconsin. His size is very similar to Doyle’s at 6’5” and 244 pounds, and his style of play is even more similar. Ferguson is fantastic in the running game, opening up holes for the Wisconsin running backs. While he won’t take the top off the defense, Ferguson has very reliable hands and can be used as a security blanket when needing a first down.

However, if the Colts really want to add a weapon in the draft, Trey McBride from Colorado State is the guy. The 6’4”, 260-pound tight end had a huge season in 2021 with 90 catches for 1121 yards and a touchdown. He displays crisp route running and can make tough catches in traffic over the middle. While he isn’t a great blocker, he shows great effort and will probably get better once NFL coaches get their hands on him. McBride looks to be a tight end that can do it all at the next level.

What to Expect

It’s no secret that the Colts want to have a more dynamic offense in 2022, and one way to do that is by upgrading the tight end position. The 2022 group will probably look much different than the group that took the field last season.

It seems like Doyle will be retiring here within the next few weeks, and that will leave a big hole that the Colts need to fill. The Colts like Alie-Cox and would like to bring him back, but the Colts won’t overpay to keep him and will probably let other teams set the market before making him an offer.

With how Ballard talked at the end of the season, it seems more likely that the Colts make an outside signing for a tight end than a wide receiver at this point, but don’t rule out both. Especially with a tight end class that is this deep, the Colts can get a quality player without breaking the bank.

The favorite to join the Colts at this point is Ertz because of his connection to Reich and Wentz. The top tight end in this class may be Gesicki, but there is a chance he returns to the Miami Dolphins. I would love to see the Colts sign Hurst. Hurst has shown flashes of being a great tight end, especially in the passing game, and a lack of opportunities and sharing the load with other tight ends has held him back. At only 28, Hurst has plenty of years left and could thrive in the Eric Ebron-role in a Frank Reich offense.

I also think the Colts will look to add some talent to the group in the draft. Granson was the first tight end to be drafted by the Colts since 2012, but there is plenty of talent on day two or day three of the draft to grab a contributor. If Doyle does retire, Ferguson could take over his role from day one of camp and perform admirably.

If the Colts come away from this offseason with a tight end group of Hurst, Ferguson, and Granson, they should consider that a massive win for the offense. I’m sure Reich would like to see that, as well.

Have thoughts on what the Colts will do at tight end this offseason? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

