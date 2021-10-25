How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. 49ers

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field in Sunday night's win over the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers duked it out in the pouring rain on Sunday night, the Colts prevailing in a sloppy affair, 30-18.

It moved them to one game below .500 on the season at 3-4 before they face a pivotal AFC South matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

It took a solid effort in all three phases — offense, defense, and special teams — for the Colts to pull out the victory, but they completely owned the second half to propel them to victory.

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

OFFENSE

68 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Matt Pryor

62 (91%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

57 (84%) — WR Zach Pascal

50 (74%) — TE Jack Doyle

47 (69%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

44 (65%) — RG Chris Reed

43 (63%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox, WR Ashton Dulin

24 (35%) — RG Mark Glowinski

19 (28%) — RB Nyheim Hines

6 (9%) — OL Danny Pinter

5 (7%) — TE Kylen Granson

4 (6%) — RB Marlon Mack, WR Keke Coutee

Nelson returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a high ankle sprain. In that time, Reed filled in for him and was arguably the Colts' best lineman during the duration. Normally all five starting offensive linemen would see 100% of the snaps but the Colts utilized both Glowinski and Reed at right guard on Sunday night like they said they would in the week leading up to the game. The Colts don't tend to do this (especially along the line) unless it allows for the newcomer to potentially earn the primary role. Well, Reed outsnapped Glowinski by 20 on Sunday.

With wide receiver Parris Campbell's long-lasting foot injury, it looks like we found who the next man up will be as Dulin played well over half the snaps. Coutee also got called up from the practice squad and played a little bit.

DEFENSE

56 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Kenny Moore II, S Khari Willis

48 (86%) — CB Xavier Rhodes

47 (84%) — DT DeForest Buckner, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

44 (79%) — S Andrew Sendejo

41 (73%) — DE Kwity Paye

33 (59%) — DE Tyquan Lewis

31 (55%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

29 (52%) — DT Grover Stewart

17 (30%) — LB Zaire Franklin

12 (21%) — S George Odum

9 (16%) — DE Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth, DT Antwaun Woods

8 (14%) — LB E.J. Speed, CB Anthony Chesley

Facing incredibly wet conditions, the Colts utilized a heavier personnel grouping against San Francisco. For example, SAM linebacker Franklin saw his second-highest defensive snap count of the season. Sendejo also got the start at free safety in Julian Blackmon's absence although he is more of a box safety that would play the run. The Colts then went to Odum afterward which makes more sense in the grand scheme. Chesley was able to see some playing time with Rhodes a little banged up, and Speed also saw action late with the Colts operating with a multi-score lead.

SPECIAL TEAMS

24 (86%) — Matthew Adams, George Odum, Zaire Franklin

21 (75%) — E.J. Speed

19 (68%) — Ashton Dulin

17 (61%) — Anthony Chesley

16 (57%) — Rigoberto Sanchez

14 (50%) — Khari Willis

13 (46%) — Isaiah Rodgers, Isaac Rochell

11 (39%) — Bobby Okereke

10 (36%) — Luke Rhodes, Josh Jones, Kenny Moore II

7 (25%) — Mo Alie-Cox, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

6 (21%) — Andrew Sendejo

5 (18%) — Zach Pascal, Kylen Granson

4 (14%) — Michael Badgley, Julién Davenport, Ben Banogu, BoPete Keyes, Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor, Nyheim Hines, Danny Pinter

3 (11%) — Jack Doyle, Mark Glowinski, Darius Leonard, Taylor Stallworth

1 (4%) — Quenton Nelson

