Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

The initial injury report for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 isn't as dire as it's looked earlier in the season, and there were a couple of fresh faces on the field on Wednesday.

The biggest news from today so far won't take place on the injury report, but it does involve injured players. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) practiced today and is eligible to be activated from Injured Reserve this week. Likewise, rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) also practiced and is eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

*49ers' injuries will be updated when they become available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

Wednesday's practice certainly isn't a great sign in the secondary with Ya-Sin being out after re-aggravating his ankle against the Houston Texans last week, and Blackmon being limited with an Achilles. However, it is Wednesday, and these things have a way of progressing as the week wears on. There isn't much update on Smith, whose foot injury has been slow to progress, but he was seen working with trainers off to the side during practice on Wednesday. Sendejo was back in a non-contact jersey, which was the next step for him in the concussion protocol.

49ERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TBA

Limited Participant — TBA

Full Participant — TBA

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.