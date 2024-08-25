Moore: Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their preseason slate and are looking toward kicking off the regular season with a matchup against the Houston Texans.
But before that, the Colts must trim their roster to 53 players by the NFL's cutdown deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The roster is full of depth, making this year's team particularly hard to make. However, some players have impressed throughout the preseason and training camp and have earned their place on the team.
Here is how I think Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen will construct the original Colts' 53-man roster as they head into the 2024 season.
Note: Starters are denoted by an asterisk *
Quarterbacks (3)
Anthony Richardson*, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger
Richardson embarks on what the Colts hope is a full season as the Colts starter with Flacco as the backup. With the new rule that an emergency third quarterback can be elevated from the practice squad, there was speculation on whether or not the Colts would keep another QB on the active roster. But Ehlinger likely will not make it past waivers, securing his spot on the Colts' roster.
Running Backs (4)
Jonathan Taylor*, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull
The running back group has been set for the majority of training camp. Taylor will be the bell-cow back with Sermon as the RB2. Goodson and Hull have been impressive throughout the preseason, rounding out a complete running back room in Indy.
Wide Receivers (6)
Michael Pittman Jr.*, Josh Downs*, Alec Pierce*, Adonai Mitchell*, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould
The Colts' wide receiver room looks to be the strongest group the team has had in a long time. Pittman and Downs are likely Richardson's top targets, while Pierce and Mitchell slip the reps at the X receiver position. Dulin and Gould are versatile backups who provide explosiveness on offense and special teams.
Tight Ends (4)
Kylen Granson*, Mo Alie-Cox*, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods (IR)
While some thought Ogletree and Woods would push for the starting jobs coming into training camp, Granson and Alie-Cox have had a strong hold on the starting F and Y tight end spots. Ogletree provides another blocker at the position, while Mallory has flashed as a pass catcher when healthy. The Colts take advantage of the new rule that allows teams to bring two players into regular season on IR without dropping them from their active roster with Woods, who will be out approximately four months after turf toe surgery.
Offensive Line (9)
Bernhard Raimann*, Quenton Nelson*, Ryan Kelly*, Will Fries*, Braden Smith*, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, Dalton Tucker
The Colts return their entire starting offensive line from the 2023 season, where the unit re-staked their claim as one of the best in the NFL. Freeland and Goncalves will continue to battle to be the Colts' swing tackle throughout the season. Bortolini becomes the backup center while Tucker becomes the lone undrafted rookie free agent to make the team this year after a stellar preseason.
Defensive Line (9)
Kwity Paye*, DeForest Buckner*, Grover Stewart*, Tyquan Lewis*, Laiatu Latu, Dayo Odeyingbo, Raekwon Davis, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Isaiah Land, Samson Ebukam (IR)
The Colts may have their best defensive line in the Ballard era. Latu looks like a star in the making and will likely be a starter before the season's end. The addition of Davis in the middle bolsters the Colts' run defense, while Adebawore looks to have taken a step forward in his development. The Colts use the other IR spot for Ebukam after the veteran tore his Achilles in camp. While the Colts hope Ebukam can eventually return this season, the injury opens a roster spot for Land.
Linebackers (5)
Zaire Franklin*, E.J. Speed*, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard
Franklin and Speed are fully entrenched as the starters in the middle of the defense. Carlies, the former safety turned linebacker, will play the WILL while the Colts are in their base defense as Speed moves to the SAM. Olubi and Stuard provide quality depth while serving as core special teams players.
Cornerbacks (6)
Kenny Moore II*, JuJu Brents*, Jaylon Jones*, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr., Chris Lammons
Cornerback is the hardest position to predict, as the back half of the group could go numerous ways. Moore, Brents, and Jones are the bonafide starters, with Flowers being the first cornerback off the bench. Baker has been solid in coverage throughout the preseason and has starting experience. Lammons gets the final spot as the backup nickel to Moore, sending rookies Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham to the practice squad if they clear waivers.
Safeties (4)
Julian Blackmon*, Nick Cross*, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
The battle for the starting safety spot next to Blackmon was won by Cross after a solid preseason. The next challenge for Cross will be ensuring he can hold the starting role by producing in the regular season. Thomas and Denbow earn the final spots, with Denbow getting the final spot over Ronnie Harrison Jr. due to his special teams acumen.
* Harrison was released by the Colts earlier on Sunday.
Specialists (3)
Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes
This group has been a lock since the beginning of training camp. While Gay has struggled to make his field goal attempts in the preseason, the Colts insist they are not worried about their kicker and have full confidence in him. Sanchez and Rhodes continue to be rock solid.
