Horseshoe Huddle

Moore: Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction for 2024

The Indianapolis Colts have some tough decisions to make as they narrow down their roster to 53 players.

Andrew Moore

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their preseason slate and are looking toward kicking off the regular season with a matchup against the Houston Texans.

But before that, the Colts must trim their roster to 53 players by the NFL's cutdown deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The roster is full of depth, making this year's team particularly hard to make. However, some players have impressed throughout the preseason and training camp and have earned their place on the team.

Here is how I think Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen will construct the original Colts' 53-man roster as they head into the 2024 season.

Note: Starters are denoted by an asterisk *

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws the ball at practice in a blue jersey.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, during a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks (3)

Anthony Richardson*, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger

Richardson embarks on what the Colts hope is a full season as the Colts starter with Flacco as the backup. With the new rule that an emergency third quarterback can be elevated from the practice squad, there was speculation on whether or not the Colts would keep another QB on the active roster. But Ehlinger likely will not make it past waivers, securing his spot on the Colts' roster.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs the ball in a blue jersey.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running Backs (4)

Jonathan Taylor*, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull

The running back group has been set for the majority of training camp. Taylor will be the bell-cow back with Sermon as the RB2. Goodson and Hull have been impressive throughout the preseason, rounding out a complete running back room in Indy.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. makes a catch in a blue jersey.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) looks to bring down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) after making a catch during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receivers (6)

Michael Pittman Jr.*, Josh Downs*, Alec Pierce*, Adonai Mitchell*, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould

The Colts' wide receiver room looks to be the strongest group the team has had in a long time. Pittman and Downs are likely Richardson's top targets, while Pierce and Mitchell slip the reps at the X receiver position. Dulin and Gould are versatile backups who provide explosiveness on offense and special teams.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson makes a catch in a white jersey.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) chases after Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) as he makes a reception Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight Ends (4)

Kylen Granson*, Mo Alie-Cox*, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods (IR)

While some thought Ogletree and Woods would push for the starting jobs coming into training camp, Granson and Alie-Cox have had a strong hold on the starting F and Y tight end spots. Ogletree provides another blocker at the position, while Mallory has flashed as a pass catcher when healthy. The Colts take advantage of the new rule that allows teams to bring two players into regular season on IR without dropping them from their active roster with Woods, who will be out approximately four months after turf toe surgery.

Indianapolis Colts Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson get set for a play in blue jerseys.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) talks with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive Line (9)

Bernhard Raimann*, Quenton Nelson*, Ryan Kelly*, Will Fries*, Braden Smith*, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, Dalton Tucker

The Colts return their entire starting offensive line from the 2023 season, where the unit re-staked their claim as one of the best in the NFL. Freeland and Goncalves will continue to battle to be the Colts' swing tackle throughout the season. Bortolini becomes the backup center while Tucker becomes the lone undrafted rookie free agent to make the team this year after a stellar preseason.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner celebrates a sack in a white jersey.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) blows kisses to the crowd as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) celebrate a sack against the Carolina Panthers. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive Line (9)

Kwity Paye*, DeForest Buckner*, Grover Stewart*, Tyquan Lewis*, Laiatu Latu, Dayo Odeyingbo, Raekwon Davis, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Isaiah Land, Samson Ebukam (IR)

The Colts may have their best defensive line in the Ballard era. Latu looks like a star in the making and will likely be a starter before the season's end. The addition of Davis in the middle bolsters the Colts' run defense, while Adebawore looks to have taken a step forward in his development. The Colts use the other IR spot for Ebukam after the veteran tore his Achilles in camp. While the Colts hope Ebukam can eventually return this season, the injury opens a roster spot for Land.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin pumps up the crowd in a blue jersey.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) pumps up the crowd in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers (5)

Zaire Franklin*, E.J. Speed*, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard

Franklin and Speed are fully entrenched as the starters in the middle of the defense. Carlies, the former safety turned linebacker, will play the WILL while the Colts are in their base defense as Speed moves to the SAM. Olubi and Stuard provide quality depth while serving as core special teams players.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II reacts to a play in a white jersey.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts by making the heart sign to approve a call from the officials during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks (6)

Kenny Moore II*, JuJu Brents*, Jaylon Jones*, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr., Chris Lammons

Cornerback is the hardest position to predict, as the back half of the group could go numerous ways. Moore, Brents, and Jones are the bonafide starters, with Flowers being the first cornerback off the bench. Baker has been solid in coverage throughout the preseason and has starting experience. Lammons gets the final spot as the backup nickel to Moore, sending rookies Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon reacts after a play in a white jersey.
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter during an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Safeties (4)

Julian Blackmon*, Nick Cross*, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

The battle for the starting safety spot next to Blackmon was won by Cross after a solid preseason. The next challenge for Cross will be ensuring he can hold the starting role by producing in the regular season. Thomas and Denbow earn the final spots, with Denbow getting the final spot over Ronnie Harrison Jr. due to his special teams acumen.

* Harrison was released by the Colts earlier on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay kicks a field goal in a blue jersey.
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists (3)

Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes

This group has been a lock since the beginning of training camp. While Gay has struggled to make his field goal attempts in the preseason, the Colts insist they are not worried about their kicker and have full confidence in him. Sanchez and Rhodes continue to be rock solid.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.

Published
Andrew Moore

ANDREW MOORE

Andrew Moore is the Senior Analyst for Horseshoe Huddle and an Indianapolis Colts expert. Andrew is also the co-host of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast and the former co-host of A Colts Podcast.

Home/News