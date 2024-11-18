Colts Add Former Dallas Cowboys Defender
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill to the practice squad on Monday afternoon. The move comes after the Colts snagged their first win in nearly a month against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Hill, 26, last spent time with the New England Patriots and played in two games for the Patriots this year. Hill was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys and spent four seasons playing for Jerry Jones' squad.
Hill has bounced around rosters for the last few years of his career. In his career, he's totaled 39 tackles (seven for loss) and 1.5 sacks. In his college career, Hill tallied 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble at the University of Central Florida.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy added the depth to their defensive line after suffering from injuries throughout the season. DeForest Buckner missed time for the Colts this season, leading the team to get some sort of fallback option in case of emergency. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Hill is a bit undersized at the defensive tackle position but is certainly capable of the job.
The Colts will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, so it may be interesting to see if any defensive linemen are listed this week.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.