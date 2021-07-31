Colts Add Two To Roster Ahead of Saturday's Camp Practice

With Carson Wentz likely to miss the entire preseason, the Indianapolis Colts added a veteran quarterback to the room Saturday, along with a young defensive tackle.

The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to the roster Saturday following the news of Carson Wentz's foot injury earlier in the week.

In three seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, Hundley has appeared in 18 career games (nine starts) and has thrown for 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, going 3-6 as a starter.

Hundley spent the entire 2020 season on the Cardinals' active roster but did not see game action.

The addition of Hundley fits the Colts' need of a veteran quarterback with experience who also won't take reps away from guys like Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in training camp. Prior to the signing of Hundley, Wentz was the lone quarterback on the roster to take an NFL snap, so with the new acquisition going down with a foot injury it was only a matter of time for the Colts to add a veteran signal caller.

Along with the signing of Hundley, the Colts added defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the roster on Saturday, adding more depth to the defensive line.

Ivie has played in eight career games and has totaled two tackles in his time with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Dallas Cowboys.

Ivie bounced between the Browns and the Titans in 2020 without seeing any game action.

