Colts Agree to Terms with All-Pro Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Colts have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making another serious upgrade to their defense and signing free-agent All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts and Gilmore have agreed to a deal, which is reported to be for two years and $23 million, with $14 million in guarantees.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay were both reportedly pushing for this move to get done, the latter even "sending the jet" in order to bring Gilmore to Indy for a visit.

The Colts needed more veteran support at cornerback and Gilmore has been one of the NFL's best over the last several seasons, earning two First-Team All-Pros, five Pro Bowls, and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was also a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII-winning squad.

Gilmore (6'1", 202, 31 years old) was the 10th-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of South Carolina. He's also spent time with the Patriots (2017-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

In 132 career games (125 starts), Gilmore has totaled 427 tackles (8 for loss), 1.0 sack, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 27 interceptions, 116 pass breakups, and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Most recently with Carolina last season, he started 3-of-8 games and notched 16 tackles (1 for loss), 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups.

The Colts have also acquired veteran defensive backs Rodney McLeod, Brandon Facyson, Armani Watts, and Tony Brown this offseason.

After trading former starting corner Rock Ya-Sin, and with cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie hitting free agency and still not back with the team, adding someone as experienced as Gilmore to a starting group with Isaiah Rodgers and Kenny Moore II could prove very valuable.

Just this offseason, the Colts have added some major firepower on defense with the additions of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and now Gilmore along with the depth additions of McLeod and Facyson. Combine that with defensive linemen Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, and defensive backs Kenny Moore II and Julian Blackmon, new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has quite the toolbox to work with.

