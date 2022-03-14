Colts Announce Coaching Changes for 2022

Indianapolis is bringing on a trio of former players to the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Monday saw the start of the “legal tampering” period in the NFL, where teams could begin negotiating with prospective free agents.

While fans have had their attention focused on social media since noon, there have yet to be any reports of deals between players and the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the Colts did make an announcement today that I’m sure everyone has been waiting for.

The Colts announced the changes made to their coaching staff for the 2022 season. The changes are as follows:

- Tyler Boyles: Offensive Quality Control/Assistant to the Head Coach

- Brian Bratton: Offensive Quality Control Coach

- Parks Frazier: Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

- Cato June: Assistant Linebackers Coach

- Ron Milus: Defensive Backs Coach

- Mike Mitchell: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

- Nate Ollie: Defensive Line Coach

- Matt Raich: Assistant Defensive Line

- Richard Smith: Linebackers Coach

- Reggie Wayne: Wide Receivers

The biggest name that stands out is Wayne as he comes back to coach on the team he spent his 14-year career with. Wayne is the Colts franchise leader in games played (211) and is second in franchise history in catches (1,070), receiving yards (14,345), and receiving touchdowns (82). While Wayne does not have any formal coaching experience, he was a volunteer coach in the summer of 2018 and has been on head coach Frank Reich’s radar for some time now.

“I’ve been talking to Reggie about possibly getting on staff for four years,” Reich said at the NFL Combine. “I mean, Reggie is a guy I have the utmost respect for, I’m just a big believer in him as a person and as a competitor, as a winner.”

June and Mitchell also join the coaching staff after playing previously for the Colts. June spent the first four seasons of his career with the Colts and was a main contributor to the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI winning team. June was also a volunteer coach with the Colts in 2018 and has developed a relationship with All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. Mitchell spent the final year of his career with the Colts in 2018 and will look to bring the leadership he displayed as a player back to the defensive back room.

Smith and Milus are both position coaches who come over from the Las Vegas Raiders with the hire of Gus Bradley as the Colts’ new defensive coordinator. Smith has 34 years of coaching experience in the NFL and has been with Bradley since 2017 when the two were with the Los Angeles Chargers. Milus has over 20 years of coaching experience, including the last five with Bradley. Both will be charged with taking young, talented groups with Pro Bowl players to the next level.

The most important hire of all may be Ollie as the defensive line coach. Ollie was the assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2021 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2019-2020. Ollie gets his first shot as a position coach with the likes of DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye in his room.

The Colts, and more specifically general manager Chris Ballard, have made it clear that the pass rush was not good enough in 2021. This was one of the reasons why former defensive line coach Brian Baker did not have his contract renewed after the season. Ollie will be tasked with getting more out of a pass rush group that is desperate for improvement next season

Now that the coaching staff has been settled, the Colts can turn their attention to adding talent on the field as they look to rebound from the epic collapse to end the 2021 season.

Have thoughts on the Colts' coaching changes heading into the 2022 season? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

