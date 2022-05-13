Skip to main content

Colts Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

The Colts have announced the jersey numbers for their rookie class.

It's exciting enough for a team to get a new draft class, but one of the small details after the draft that piques people's interest is also the jersey numbers that these new players will wear for their team.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the jersey numbers for their rookie class on Friday as rookie minicamp begins this weekend. As an added bonus, we threw in the numbers for their new veterans as well

ROOKIES

  • 14: WR Alec Pierce
  • 80: TE Jelani Woods
  • 79: OL Bernhard Raimann
  • 20: S Nick Cross
  • 93: DT Eric Johnson
  • 85: TE Drew Ogletree
  • 97: DT Curtis Woods
  • 25: DB Rodney Thomas II

NEW VETERANS

  • 2: QB Matt Ryan
  • 5: CB Stephon Gilmore
  • 6: K Jake Verity
  • 26: S Rodney McLeod
  • 31: CB Brandon Facyson
  • 33: S Armani Watts
  • 36: LB Brandon King
  • 38: CB Tony Brown
  • 48: TE Nikola Kalinic
  • 66: OT Brandon Kemp
  • 71: OT Jordan Murray
  • 91: ED Yannick Ngakoue
  • 96: DT R.J. McIntosh
Keep in mind, as the roster is whittled down to 53 players for the regular season, some jersey number options will open up for the remaining players, leading to them changing their numbers once again. Jersey buyers beware!

What do you think of these numbers? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

