The Colts have announced the jersey numbers for their rookie class.

It's exciting enough for a team to get a new draft class, but one of the small details after the draft that piques people's interest is also the jersey numbers that these new players will wear for their team.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the jersey numbers for their rookie class on Friday as rookie minicamp begins this weekend. As an added bonus, we threw in the numbers for their new veterans as well

ROOKIES

14: WR Alec Pierce

80: TE Jelani Woods

79: OL Bernhard Raimann

20: S Nick Cross

93: DT Eric Johnson

85: TE Drew Ogletree

97: DT Curtis Woods

25: DB Rodney Thomas II

NEW VETERANS

2: QB Matt Ryan

5: CB Stephon Gilmore

6: K Jake Verity

26: S Rodney McLeod

31: CB Brandon Facyson

33: S Armani Watts

36: LB Brandon King

38: CB Tony Brown

48: TE Nikola Kalinic

66: OT Brandon Kemp

71: OT Jordan Murray

91: ED Yannick Ngakoue

96: DT R.J. McIntosh

Keep in mind, as the roster is whittled down to 53 players for the regular season, some jersey number options will open up for the remaining players, leading to them changing their numbers once again. Jersey buyers beware!

What do you think of these numbers? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

