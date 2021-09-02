Colts Announce Signing of Former Houston WR Keke Coutee

After watching him carve up the Colts' secondary the last two seasons, Indianapolis adds former Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Keke Coutee can't carve up the Indianapolis Colts anymore.

That's because the former Texas Tech standout and slot receiver for the Houston Texans is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts' roster, landing on the 16-man practice squad Thursday morning.

A fourth-round pick (No. 103 overall) by the Texans in 2018, Coutee played in 23 games (10 starts) in three with Houston.

The diminutive slot receiver recorded 83 receptions for 941 yards and four touchdowns in his career, adding five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown. Coutee also has experience as a punt and kick returner, recording seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards.

In his one game of action in the playoffs, Coutee hauled in 11 passes for 110 yards and a score in the Texans' 21-7 loss to the Colts in 2018.

Coutee was a known Colts' killer, recording 35% of his career numbers in four games against the Colts.

Now, he'll get the chance to be one of the two players the Colts elevate on Sundays under COVID-19 protocols, unless he's moved to the 53-man roster in the coming days or weeks due to injury or overall play.

At a position with some slight depth concerns now that T.Y. Hilton is one injured reserve, the addition of Coutee is a welcome move for the Colts and their wide receiver depth.

