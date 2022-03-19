The disgruntled quarterback wants to take his talents from Cleveland to Indianapolis. Here’s why Chris Ballard and the Colts shouldn’t oblige.

The storyline has been dominating the NFL headlines for the past few days.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, wants a fresh start with a new organization after his Cleveland Browns won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes on Friday.

Mayfield had requested a trade earlier in the week after it was apparent the Browns were shopping around for an upgrade at the quarterback position. The Browns denied that request after they had been told by Watson he would not be coming to Cleveland. As Watson pulled an about-face and chose the Browns, the franchise changed their minds, as well, and are not looking for a trade partner.

It has been reported by multiple outlets that Mayfield has made it known his preferred destination is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts continue to look for an answer to their quarterback conundrum after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders. Numerous names have been connected to the Colts as options at quarterback, but general manager Chris Ballard has yet to pull the trigger on any of them.

If the Colts had to play a game today, the starting quarterback would be Sam Ehlinger. Does that give you much confidence if you are a Colts fan? My guess is probably not.

There are conflicting reports on whether the Colts have yet talked with the Browns about a trade for Mayfield. While Mayfield wants to don the Horseshoe in 2022, do the Colts want that to happen? Should they?

In a word, no. And here’s why.

The Colts already took a shot on an embattled starting quarterback looking for a second chance. The Colts traded first and third-round picks to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles last spring. It led to an inconsistent season and a missed playoff berth despite the fact Indy led the league with seven Pro Bowlers.

The team would be in the same situation with Mayfield. Taking on an inconsistent quarterback to lead a team that has deep playoff aspirations has a chance to fail once again. Mayfield, just like Wentz, has a knack for making mistakes at the most crucial times. It’s hard to believe the Colts want to take the chance on that happening again.

When talking about Mayfield’s chances of success with Indianapolis, the argument that has been brought up is he will have a better support system with the Colts. But is that necessarily true?

While the Colts have an exceptional running game with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, the Browns running backs of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are certainly no slouches, either. The Browns had more weapons on the outside throughout Mayfield’s time with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as opposed to the Colts with Michael Pittman Jr., and that’s about it. The offensive line in Cleveland is arguably the best in the league and objectively better than the Colts’ unit after last year’s performance.

With an offense that at the very least rivals that of the Colts, Mayfield was only able to lead his team to more than six wins once in four seasons. He has yet to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season and has only had one season where his touchdown to interception ratio reached 2:1. The Colts are in search of a quarterback that can take them to the next level, not one that they have to win in spite of.

Then comes the issue of off the field. Teammates have referred to Mayfield as a fearless leader and one that will give everything he’s got, which every team loves to hear. But the bigger question is how he reacts when things are not going well.

Multiple times during his tenure in Cleveland, his maturity and ability to handle controversy have been questioned. Sure, he has come under a lot of scrutiny throughout his career. That comes with playing the quarterback position in the NFL. The reports of a lack of mental toughness, as well as a source from the Browns saying they wanted “an adult” at quarterback, are alarming.

Finally, we come to what it will take to acquire Mayfield. It has been reported that the Browns are asking for a Day 2 draft pick in exchange for the quarterback. The Colts would be foolish to give up a second or third-round pick for Mayfield.

The Colts already do not have a first-round pick this year from the Wentz trade. While they were able to recoup some assets by trading Wentz to Washington, it would be smart for the Colts to hold onto those assets in case they want to trade up in the draft this year for a rookie quarterback they really like (Desmond Ridder, anyone?)

Mayfield has the chance to only be a one-year rental, as well. He only has one year left on his rookie deal at $18.85 million and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Colts already gave up draft capital for a one-year rental with Wentz, and it is unlikely they would do it again.

While a third-round pick may not be valuable to some, the Colts have had success finding talent in the third round. Under Ballard, the Colts’ third-round picks have been Bobby Okereke (2019) and Julian Blackmon (2020), two very talented defenders who are poised to be starters on this defense for years to come. The Colts have done a very good job of using their mid-round selections to find quality players.

All of this culminates in the final point: Mayfield does not move the needle for the Indianapolis Colts. A team that is on the cusp of contention needs a quarterback that can get them there and take this team to the next level. Mayfield has never proved he can do that in the NFL, and the Colts do not have time to wait and see if he can.

The Colts do need to find a solution at quarterback. The solution is not Baker Mayfield.

Have thoughts on if the Colts should acquire Baker Mayfield? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

