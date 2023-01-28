Do Colts Have a 'Secret Superstar' On Their Hands?

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been tabbed as the team's breakout star and "secret superstar" of 2023.

The Indianapolis Colts' shaky quarterback status has dominated their headlines over the last few years. However, their unsteadiness at left tackle has been a significant issue as well.

That is, perhaps, until midseason this year.

The Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round with the 77th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and before long, the Colts turned to their rookie to protect the blind side.

Pro Football Focus is impressed with Raimann's performance, tabbing him both as the Colts' most likely breakout candidate in 2023 as well as their "secret superstar."

There is no doubt that Raimann struggled early in the season. In his first game as a starter at left tackle, he allowed four hurries and was called for four penalties. However, he improved down the stretch, allowing just two QB hits in the season's final six games. Raimann was the team's second-best offensive lineman this season, (73.3) as he held down the fort at left tackle. The Colts have to feel optimistic about Raimann and the left tackle spot going into the 2023 offseason... ...Raimann’s NFL debut was rough and saw him flagged for four penalties against Denver. However, with the Colts slumping to disaster down the stretch, Raimann’s improvement flew under the radar. He finished the year with six consecutive above-average PFF pass-blocking game grades and ended the year with above-average marks as both a run-blocker and pass-protector.

Although Raimann's season got off to a shaky start, that was to be expected. He was a relatively inexperienced player who made the transition to tackle from tight end early in his college career, and he wound up developing into one of the Colts' most impressive young players.

At 6'6", 303 pounds, and 25 years old, Raimann is quite athletic and still has his best football ahead of him.

“Yes, I do," Colts general manager Chris Ballard answered after the season when asked if he thought Raimann can be the Colts' left tackle of the future. "Encouraged by him, very encouraged. Early was rough, as it is for most left tackles... He got better each week.:

"Sure, he’s got some things he’s got to work on," Ballard continued. "He’s got to get a little bit bigger, little bit stronger, but we thought he performed at a winning level the last seven, eight weeks of the season. I know there was a couple of plays and some mistakes out there, they all do. Look across the league, players make mistakes. They’re not perfect.”

Raimann started 11-of-16 games as a rookie, only missing Week 3 with an ankle injury. He was the starting left tackle for Weeks 5 and 6, and then again from Weeks 9-18.

He compiled the third-best offensive grade (73.3) on the Colts and the second-best among offensive linemen. Raimann was also the second-best at run-blocking (74.7) and the third-best at pass-blocking (71.4). Among all NFL rookie offensive linemen, Raimann ranked third overall.

The rookie out of Austria allowed 27 total pressures, including 16 hurries, 4 hits, and 7 sacks. He was also dinged for 9 penalties.

Moving ahead to 2023, Raimann will likely be penciled in as the Colts' starting left tackle, but it would be wise of them to sign a veteran to compete with him. Settling on starters on the line without adequate insurance was an enormous mistake for the Colts in 2022.

