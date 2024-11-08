Bills Injury Report Positive for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' final injury report before clashing at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Buffalo Bills has been released.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (elbow), as well as offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Braden Smith (knee) are ready to go against the 7-2 Bills. However, while the Colts' injury report is nearly clean of blemishes, star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. couldn't overcome the lingering back injury that has partly contributed to his underwhelming 2024 campaign.
Fellow pass-catchers Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell must step up against Buffalo to help Joe Flacco get in rhythm with the passing attack. Also, running back Jonathan Taylor is in line for a bounce-back performance after having just 48 rushing yards on 13 attempts against the Minnesota Vikings. Pittman's presence will be missed, as even when he was playing through injury he came up with big plays when they mattered, so Shane Steichen will need to be even more creative after struggling in recent weeks.
As for the Bills, they'll be without rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist). The deep-threat receiver has been explosive this year with Allen as his field general, hauling in 22 catches for 417 receiving yards (19.0 average) and 3 touchdowns. Look for Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, and tight end Dalton Kincaid to see a bump in targets with Coleman missing this one.
Given their recent struggles, the Bills are a massive ask for a team like Indianapolis to take on. The Colts must figure out how to repair their offensive woes while simultaneously trying to limit QB Josh Allen from tearing apart their defense. If there was ever a 'gut check' game for Indianapolis, this one's it.
