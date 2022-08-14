Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Bills

The preseason began on Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts as they fell to the Buffalo Bills 27-24. While the defense generated five turnovers, it was not enough to stop the Bills’ offense from scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to take the victory.

However, the final score of these preseason games holds little importance. The Colts use these contests to evaluate players both at the top and bottom of the roster.

The starters played around a quarter of action on Saturday, allowing head coach Frank Reich and the Colts staff some time to evaluate the group while players knocked off the rust. From there, the backups took over to show what they are capable of.

Let’s take a look at whose stock has risen and whose has fallen after the Colts’ preseason opener.

Stock Up

S Nick Cross

The rookie safety made quite the impression in his first NFL action. Cross started the game and was around the ball at all times, whether in coverage or stopping the run. Cross finished with three tackles and forced two incompletions down in the red zone to save the Colts from giving up an early touchdown. He has been the real deal in practice, and it looks like Cross is continuing that in live-game action.

WR Alec Pierce

Another rookie who shined Saturday was Pierce. While Pierce came out with the starting offense, he got a little more run as he got his feet wet. He displayed good route running on the way to two catches for 27 yards.

While Pierce did have a couple of plays early where he failed to get off of press coverage, he rebounded nicely to make an impact. He showed soft hands as he recovered from an early drop and speed to create separation at the top of his routes. It was a good start for a player the Colts have big plans for this season.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers picked up right where he left off a season ago, displaying a nose for the football. Of the Colts’ five forced turnovers, Rodgers was involved in two of them. He first recovered a fumble forced by Julian Blackmon, one of three turnovers forced by the Colts in the first quarter. The second was an interception by Rodgers immediately after the Colts had turned the ball over to the Bills.

Unfortunately, Rodgers was injured on the interception return when he was hit in the back of the head. Reich said after the game that Rodgers is currently in the concussion protocol and will be monitored. However, Rodgers’s performance on Saturday proved the Colts have four legitimate cornerbacks they can rely on.

TE Kylen Granson

Granson needs to take a big step in year two if he not only wants to establish a bigger role in the Colts’ offense but keep his starting job as well. With rookie tight ends Drew Ogletree and Jelani Woods nipping at his heels, Granson has to prove he can make an impact. Saturday was a nice start.

Granson had two catches for 29 yards, including a crosser that netted 23 yards. Granson has a different skill set than the other tight ends, with more fluid movement and the ability to create good separation. The second-year tight end will need to continue this trend in practice and throughout the preseason.

Stock Down

WR Parris Campbell

Campbell has been one of the most impressive players in training camp over the three weeks the Colts have been in Westfield. Unfortunately, that was not the case on Saturday. Campbell failed to record a catch against the Bills, registering two drops on two chances. He did not create much separation on his routes and did not have much of an impact.

It has been stated ad nauseum how important this season is for Campbell. In the final year of his rookie deal, the wide receiver must stay healthy and become an impact player on offense. The Colts need Campbell to be a weapon in a very unproven wide receiver room.

OT Jordan Murray

With backup swing tackle Dennis Kelly out due to injury, Saturday was a great opportunity for Murray to impress as the backup right tackle. Instead, Murray looked lost at times, whiffing on blocks and slow to get out of his stance. Murray was beaten badly on the edge by Boogie Basham, resulting in a strip-sack of Nick Foles and a return for a touchdown for the Bills.

Murray is already on the fringe of making the Colts’ 53-man roster. Performances like the one he had on Saturday will not help his case.

QB Jack Coan

Coan came into Saturday’s contest looking to close the gap in the competition for QB3 with Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger did a great job in the third quarter, going 10-of-11 for 88 yards and two touchdowns. When Coan came into the game, the quarterback play dropped drastically.

Coan was a measly 1-of-5 for 0 yards as the offense came to a screeching halt in the fourth quarter. Coan looked lost and uncomfortable in the pocket, failing to find receivers down the field. Failure by Coan and the offense to respond allowed the Bills to generate a 17-point comeback in the win. At this point, the gap between QB3 and QB4 is the largest it has been since training camp began.

Which players stood out to you in the Colts vs. Bills matchup? Let us know in the comments below!

