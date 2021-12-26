Positional Grades: Colts vs. Cardinals

Down multiple starters on both sides of the football, the Indianapolis Colts delivered the best Christmas present of the year for some fans, pulling off an impressive 22-16 win on the road Christmas night over the Arizona Cardinals in a master-class coaching performance by Frank Reich and Matt Eberflus. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Somehow, some way, this Indianapolis Colts' team finds a way to do what's most important each and every week: find a way to win.

Down four starters on defense and three starters on the offensive line heading into the Christmas night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, the Colts somehow found a way to grind out a 22-16 win to move to 9-6 on the season.

After an up-and-down first three quarters, quarterback Carson Wentz turned it on late, willing the Colts' offense to a win behind a decimated offensive line, while Jonathan Taylor again cracked 100 yards on the ground, and Matt Eberflus's defense kept Cardinals' star quarterback Kyler Murray flustered throughout the game.

For now, it's a winning formula for the Colts, who had to adjust on the fly with late Reserve/COVID-19 additions. Never the less, the Colts picked up another win, making it six wins in the last seven games.

Let's take a look at some grades.

QB — B-

After a really ugly third quarter that saw his mechanics completely fall apart, Wentz bounced back in a massive way in the fourth quarter, turning it on late to lead the Colts to the win.

He saved his best throw for his last, connecting with little-used depth receiver Desmon Patmon for a 14-yard touchdown while scrambling to his left and taking a big shot in the process, dropping a dime on the move into the back of the end zone to a sliding Patmon, closing out the win.

When Wentz's mechanics are right, he's a good quarterback. He falls apart completely though when his mechanics go, leading to what we saw in the third quarter, which was some ugly throws and awful misses.

That all went away in the fourth quarter with some great throws to Michael Pittman Jr., a tremendous strike on the run to T.Y. Hilton, and then the dime to Patmon. When the Colts needed him to win a game, Wentz delivered.

RB — B-

Yes, Taylor cracked 100 yards on the ground once again, marking the ninth time this season he's done just that, and the third game in a row he's reached the milestone.

However, it wasn't a great night overall for the star running back. Taylor took his first touch 43 yards and looked to be rolling right away. After that though, Taylor was held to just 65 yards on 26 other carries.

Some of that can be attested to the Colts being down three starters to open the game, and then losing left tackle Eric Fisher in the middle of the game, but in the end Taylor just couldn't consistently create like he was throughout the season.

There's really nothing to be concerned with overall though. The line gets healthy again, and the Colts continue to run the football, Taylor will still put up huge numbers and remain a star.

Credit to the Cardinals though: they bottled him up big-time after his first run.

Behind Taylor, Nyheim Hines received three carries and churned out 11 yards, giving the Colts the ability to give Taylor a breather. His runs weren't overly impactful, but it's great to give Taylor a blow here and there.

As a receiver, Hines made a terrific diving catch along the left sideline near the first-down marker in the first half. That was his lone catch of the day, but it was outstanding.

WR — B+

Pittman Jr. continues to emerge as a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, and that's great news for the Colts.

The second-year pro had a good night on Christmas, serving as a possession receiver very well against a tough Cardinals' secondary, finishing the night with eight catches for 82 yards on 12 targets. He was monumental in helping the Colts move the football on the final scoring drive of the night, hauling in a 20-yard pass down the left sideline to spark the Colts.

Hilton had one of his better games of the season, finishing with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, including his 39-yard catch down the right sideline on a great throw from Wentz. With Hilton in the lineup and healthy, it changes the look of the passing attack as teams still have to account for the veteran receiver.

Patmon had just the one catch, but it was a huge play. He did a great job extending his route across the formation, showing his numbers to Wentz, who delivered a strike. Patmon's body control in the back of the end zone to get both feet down was remarkable too.

Zach Pascal had just one catch for 23 yards, but it was a big one in the first half. He was also really solid once again as a blocker on the perimeter. He can get overlooked in games like this, but he's so key to this offense.

TE — C

While Mo Alie-Cox had a pivotal big play late in the second half of the win over the Cardinals, Indianapolis's tight ends were rather quiet and non-existent on the day, especially without Jack Doyle, who left the game with an ankle injury.

Alie-Cox's huge 37-yard catch and run was key in the game and is a good sign that the Colts might get him going a bit more as a receiver, considering he beat man coverage and made a play with the football in his hands.

Rookie Kylen Granson continues to struggle as an in-line tight end. The Colts try to move him around for favorable matchups, but he's mostly out there as a blocker and is struggling a bit. He did have one catch for seven yards, but that was it for him, as far as impact goes.

The receiving numbers look nice, especially on a night in which the ball was thrown just 28 times, but Alie-Cox and Granson will have to step up as blockers moving forward if Doyle misses some time.

OL — D+

The Colts won behind an offensive line that was absolutely decimated by injuries in this one, but it doesn't excuse the poor play overall from the group that took the field.

Sure, Taylor rushed for 108 yards and Wentz was kept upright for the most part, but it was rather ugly aside from one big Taylor run and some Wentz magic with his feet to buy time.

Once Fisher left the game it was all downhill from there.

Braden Smith struggled with Chandler Jones throughout the game, while Matt Pryor was downright awful with two pre-snap penalties and multiple missed assignments in the trenches. Danny Pinter came back to earth after an awesome game against the New England Patriots, while Chris Reed was the best of the bunch on Saturday night.

Health will do this group wonders after this week and an extra day of rest.

DL — B-

This group really harassed Murray all night long, which was remarkable to see, considering Murray uses his legs so well.

I was rather impressed with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart inside again, while I thought Kwity Paye showed some real flashes of his athleticism and motor against the Cardinals' offense. He may have had just one tackle on the night, but the rookie was everywhere throughout the game, which is a good sign. The production will come.

Al-Quadin Muhammad was strong off the edge once again, as was Isaac Rochell, especially against the run. I'm liking that veteran duo more and more by the week.

LB — B

I was really, really pleased with EJ Speed's play after being a late addition to the starting lineup on Saturday due to the absence of Darius Leonard. Speed showed off his, well, speed and athleticism throughout the night and was around the football a ton.

He used his length to get into some throwing lanes and just felt like he was all over the place, finishing with nine tackles and a pass deflection in the win. Saturday night was a positive sign for his development moving forward.

Without Leonard next to him, Bobby Okereke's play didn't drop one bit either. He finished with eight tackles, was stout against against the run, though he did have some trouble in coverage against Cardinals' tight end Zach Ertz.

I liked what I saw from Zaire Franklin in base defense as well. I love the way he plays the run and brings physicality to the front seven.

DB — A-

Aside from two shot plays down the field, the Colts' secondary was outstanding on Saturday night, none better than reserve safety George Odum, who had his best game as a Colt.

Odum recorded a game-high nine tackles, showed off great burst and hand-eye coordinator to break up a throw down the field, and was just all over the place on Saturday night, showing the Colts he can handle defensive responsibilities against a spread attack.

Jahleel Addae was impactful as well, forcing the intentional grounding by Murray for a safety in the first half, and also played well in space, recording six total tackles after being promoted from the practice squad.

Xavier Rhodes was beaten by AJ Green on his 33-yard catch in the second half, but aside from that Rhodes had a strong game taking away one full side of the field.

Isaiah Rodgers had a good night overall too, even if he did allow a touchdown that he was in perfect position on. He's really starting to come on strong at corner for the Colts.

Then there's Kenny Moore II. There's not much else you can say about him. Just an incredible defender, one that is always making the right plays.

Special Teams — C-

Not a great night overall for Bubba Ventrone's unit, which saw kicker Michael Badgley miss a field goal and the coverage units allow a kick return of 31 yards and a punt return of 48 yards.

Good news is, Badgley drilled his other two kicks, and Punter Rigoberto Sanchez downed two of his three punts inside the 20 yard line, setting up the Colts' safety on Murray in the first half.

