Colts’ QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

Wentz will be much healthier than in Week 3 and looking to redeem himself as the Colts face a must-win to stay in the hunt for the AFC South crown. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Before the season started, it was thought that the AFC South would come down to the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

While one of these teams has gotten out to a great start this season, the other is trying to climb out of a massive hole they dug themselves into.

Unfortunately for the Colts, they find themselves as the latter.

Fortunately for the Colts, they will have a chance to close the gap this Sunday as the Titans come to Lucas Oil Stadium in what is shaping up to be a must-win for Indy. The Titans currently sit at 5-2 on the year and are coming off big wins against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts have climbed back to 3-4, winning three of their last four games.

These teams have already met once this year in Week 3, with the Titans coming out on top 25-16. In that contest, the Colts were certainly not at their best as injuries ravished the team. The Colts were without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot), while left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) went down during the game and could not return.

This time around, the Colts will be much different on the injury front. Nelson and Paye are back and ready to go. There is also a chance that both Hilton and Smith will be suiting up as well. However, the most important player for the Colts also will be at full strength instead of nursing two sprained ankles like the first go around.

“Much better,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said with a laugh when asked to compare his health from now to what it was Week 3. “Much better.”

It was quite the feat that Wentz suited up and played in that Week 3 matchup. He had suffered a mid-ankle sprain on his left leg and a high ankle sprain on his right leg the week prior against the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts felt as if a 50-60% Wentz still gave them the best shot to win.

Wentz was 19-of-37 (51.4%) for 194 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in the Week 3 loss. He certainly was not himself, and his struggles were evident on the field.

“There were still some plays we made in that game (Week 3) from the pocket and plays that I definitely want back,” Wentz admitted. “A handful of times that I was like, yeah, I’m stuck in mud out there. Definitely in a much better place.”

Wentz’s mobility was next to none against the Titans, and he looked to get rid of the football as soon as he felt pressure. This greatly limited the Colts’ offense as the team scored their lowest output of the season.

Now, in Week 8, Wentz is fully healthy, and the Colts’ offense seems to be hitting their stride.

“I think we’ve all developed in trying to just more or less find our identity and who we are and how we want to attack defenses,” Wentz explained. “Putting guys in the best position to succeed and I think it’s been fun to see that each week come to life, find a way to be explosive, create plays down the field and it just creates a different tempo to our offense.”

He continued, “We’re taking shots, we’re running the ball, we’re throwing screens. Just kind of those things that I think we’ve all kind of meshed together and it’s been cool to see come to life.”

While the Titans’ defense has had success against the run in 2021, their pass defense has been a major weakness. The Titans are giving up 273.6 yards per game through the air, ranking 24th in the league.

With the secondary of the Titans struggling, look for Wentz to take deep shots to Hilton (if he plays) and Michael Pittman Jr., who is emerging as the new WR1 for this Indianapolis Colts team. Wentz and Pittman have formed a great connection recently and it has led to great success for the offense.

“Yeah, I mean, I saw it even this spring and summer when I first got to work out with him,” Wentz said about Pittman after the game Sunday. “Every week I think he gets more confident in my ability to get it to him and vice versa. When he keeps stepping up and making plays like that, especially in these conditions, I'm saying, ‘Hey, I trust my guy to go up and make a play in these conditions more than their guy.’”

Another area Wentz can attack the Titans is with RPOs. The Titans rank ninth in the league against the run giving up 103.3 yards per game, so it’s safe to say they will be attacking the running game of the Colts. Wentz’s ability to handle the ball on RPOs will keep the Titans on their toes.

The Colts will be getting a fully healthy Carson Wentz in what is arguably their most important game of the year. They’re hoping this translates to a reversal of the results from this matchup just five weeks ago.

