CBS Sports Says Colts Need to Sign Raiders Promising Talent
The Indianapolis Colts need help with talent on their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. One of the glaring areas is safety depth behind Nick Cross and free agent Julian Blackmon.
Given the narrative that Indy isn't keeping Blackmon, free safety will need a starter-level player. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes that should be Las Vegas Raiders defender Tre'Von Moehrig.
Defensive back is arguably the biggest need for the Colts this offseason, and Moehrig would be a welcomed addition. In 2024, he recorded a career-high 104 combined tackles and 10 passes defensed to go along with two interceptions and a sack. An underrated player to watch.- Jordan Dajani | CBS Sports
Dajani is onto something; Moehrig could be an underrated fit for Indy. In his four seasons with the Raiders, he's started 64 of 66 games and notched 297 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 29 passes defended, and six interceptions.
Moehrig's mentality defensively is to get to the football and disrupt passing lanes, indicated heavily by his overall tackles (104) and defended tosses in 2024 (10). He's also seemingly improved every season since he was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) in 2021 out of TCU.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
He also has maneuverability, as he played strong safety (439 snaps), free (361), and slot (191) in 2024. He also played cornerback for 28. This type of player is what Lou Anarumo's defense needs to succeed.
With a complex scheme, there's always a chance the safeties will need to be more than their positional designation. Given the above metrics from where Moehring was placed in 2024 for the Raiders, it's a solid fit.
Even if the Colts retain Blackmon for a role-player-type situation, Moehrig must still be a candidate on the radar for a signing. He could command a more expensive contract, but he's worth it and has day-one-type impact potential.
The Colts defense was far too Swiss-Cheesy during the season and wasn't consistent enough in the secondary, so this signing can help change that. However, Indy can still look to the draft for depth behind Cross and Moehrig.
When it's all said and done, this looks and feels like a signing that Chris Ballard would entertain. Moehrig is flying under the scope and can help morph Anarumo's defense into something potent in 2025.
We'll see what goes down as free agency approaches for the NFL.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.