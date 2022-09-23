Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce are Back

The injury report wasn't kind to the Indianapolis Colts last week but it's now giving them a break when they need it most.

Last week, starting wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce missed a pivotal matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which the Colts brutally lost. However, the pair are back this week against the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts will need all the firepower that they can get against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

Here's how the Colts and Chiefs are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)

Limited Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DT DeForest Buckner (hip)

Full Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)

Limited Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)

Full Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT DeForest Buckner (hip), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

FRIDAY

Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)

Full Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT DeForest Buckner (hip), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

OUT — LB Shaquille Leonard, OL Bernhard Raimann

QUESTIONABLE — DE Yannick Ngakoue

Great news: Pittman and Pierce are back and there's only one player left on the report, and that's Ngakoue. The latter is arguably the Colts' top pass rusher but has yet to turn up the heat this season. If Ngakoue is to miss the game then expect to see a bit more from Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo. Ifeadi Odenigbo and Ben Banogu may also get in some occasional snaps.

With Leonard out, Franklin is likely to continue manning the MIKE spot with E.J. Speed filling in at SAM. Franklin leads the team with 18 tackles this season. Raimann has been rotating at left tackle with Matt Pryor through two games but with the rookie Raimann out, it should be Pryor all day.

CHIEFS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DE Michael Danna (calf), K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

Limited Participant — WR Mecole Hardman (heel)

Full Participant — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip), WR Justin Watson (chest), OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee), G Trey Smith (ankle)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DE Michael Danna (calf), K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

Limited Participant — WR Mecole Hardman (heel)

Full Participant — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip), WR Justin Watson (chest), OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee), G Trey Smith (ankle)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — DE Michael Danna (calf), K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

Full Participant — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip), WR Mecole Hardman (heel), WR Justin Watson (chest), OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee), G Trey Smith (ankle)

OUT — DE Michael Danna, K Harrison Butker

The Chiefs' receiving corps is a bit banged-up but everyone is poised to play. Butker and Danna's injuries are noteworthy, as it means their preferred kicker is out while one of their key pass rushers is as well

