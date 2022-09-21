Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Pittman, Pierce Back at Practice

The Indianapolis Colts have their home opener this week as they host quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The hosts dealt with some injuries that helped make life difficult for them last week, so the hope is that they enter this Sunday's contest in a little better shape.

Both teams hit the practice field to prepare for this weekend, and here is how the Colts and Chiefs are looking before the matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)

Limited Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DT DeForest Buckner (hip)

Full Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

There are several additions to the injury report this week, but Raimann is the only one to be out totally. The good news for the Colts is that Pittman and Pierce — two of the offense's top three receivers — are both upgrades over their latest status. Pierce needed to get a full-contact practice under his belt before clearing the concussion protocol (along with clearance from an independent neurologist), and Pittman hadn't practiced since last Wednesday. Cornerback Kenny Moore II was also removed from the report after missing some time last week with a hip injury.

CHIEFS

WEDNESDAY

TBA

Will update article when Chiefs release their injury report.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.