Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Chiefs in Week 3

The loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars has been talked about ad nauseam this week.

But now it is time to move on to Week 3 as the Colts host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into Lucas Oil Stadium 2-0 and are looking to continue their winning ways. The Colts, on the other hand, are 0-1-1 and are still trying to get their first win of the 2022 season.

After what we have witnessed with this Colts team through the first two weeks of the season, it is hard to imagine Indy getting the victory on Sunday. However, as has already been proven this season, any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL.

History is on the Colts’ side in this one. The Colts are 7-3 in the last ten games against the Chiefs and 1-1 against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While it will take everyone at their best, the Colts have a chance at pulling off the upset.

Let’s take a look at what the Colts will have to do to beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

Offensive Line Steps Up

Ever since Chris Ballard took over as the general manager of the Colts in 2017, one of his main focuses has been the offensive line. Things started well in this regard, as the Colts had one of the best offensive lines in football from 2018-2020. But over the last couple of seasons, that has not been the case.

The play of the Colts’ offensive line has been tragic to begin the 2022 season. Matt Ryan has been sacked seven times in two games, not to mention the numerous pressures and hits he has taken. The offensive line has also had a hard time creating running lanes for Jonathan Taylor, who was held to just 54 yards on the ground last week.

Plain and simple, this offensive line is too good and paid too highly to be performing this poorly. The Colts are paying their offensive line $42.2 million this season, the most in the NFL. The group knows they have not performed up to their standards and need to turn things around quickly.

“We know it’s Week 3, the time is now,” Ryan Kelly said regarding fixing the offensive line. “We have to do it right now.”

The matchup to watch on Sunday will be Danny Pinter against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones . Jones is a Pro Bowler who can wreck the game quickly, and the Chiefs will line him up against Pinter rather than Quenton Nelson most of the time. Pinter must step up and show he is worthy of the starting right guard spot.

The Colts’ offensive line will be fired up to get things turned around this weekend. If they do not, the Colts’ offense could be in for a long day once again.

Pass Rush MUST Deliver

The other area that Ballard has tried to focus on is beefing up the defensive line for the Colts. Some of the biggest moves Ballard has made in his Colts’ tenure have been for the defensive line.

The Colts traded a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for DeForest Buckner and gave him a four-year, $84 million extension. In 2021, the Colts drafted Kwity Paye in the first round to add a young, athletic pass rusher. During 2022 free agency, the Colts traded cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for Yannick Ngakoue as they continued to bolster the defensive line.

But like the offensive line, the defensive line has been disappointing. In the run game, the Colts have done well as they have held opponents to 2.7 yards per carry (second in the NFL) and 86.5 yards per game (tenth.) It is the pass rush that has left much to be desired.

The Colts only have three sacks in their first two games, with two coming from Paye. The Colts are also pressuring opposing quarterbacks on only 22% of dropbacks, the fourth worst in the league. The lack of pressure has allowed the Colts to give up a 71.6 completion percentage, the third worst in the NFL.

If this continues against the Chiefs, Mahomes will have a field day. The Colts’ defensive line must win their matchups and pressure Mahomes, making him throw the ball before he is ready. Players like Buckner and Ngakoue, who are making $21 million and $13 million this year, respectively, have to play up to their Pro Bowl potential and make an impact on the game.

If the Colts’ pass rush can finally start having an impact, the game becomes a much closer contest and one the Colts can compete in.

No More Being ‘Out-Coached’

Head coach Frank Reich has mentioned it after every game this season and even after the season-ending loss to the Jaguars in January.

“We were out-coached and out-played,” Reich has said.

That needs to stop. Make no mistake, Reich has shown he can be one of the best offensive minds in football. He has proven he can be an excellent play-caller in the past and can scheme players open from anywhere on the field.

We have not seen that in 2022. Whether it is the poor play of the offensive line or the lack of weapons at the wide receiver and tight end positions, the offense has looked stagnant and bland.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense has struggled to defend as well. A lack of pass rush, easy completions, and a lack of turnovers have made the defense look inviting for opposing offenses. The Colts, who were second in the league last season in forced turnovers with 33, have one total in their first two games.

Being out-coached cannot be an excuse anymore. Both Reich and Bradley need to dial up plays that put their players in the right spots for success. They need to make things difficult on the opposition by displaying new looks and ensuring their players are prepared for whatever happens on Sunday.

The Chiefs have one of the best coaching staffs in the league. Led by head coach Andy Reid, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, offensive coordinator Eric Bieiemy, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs are always well prepared for any situation.

But that does not mean the Colts do not stand a chance. Reich and his staff beat Reid and the Chiefs in 2019 with a well-executed game plan and by taking advantage of their opportunities. The same will need to happen Sunday if the Colts want to take the victory.

