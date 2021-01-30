New Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady Took CFL Path to Earn Promotion

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t take much time to replace offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as quarterback coach Marcus Brady was hired. Brady proved himself as a player and coach in the CFL before coming to the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS — As a quarterback coach and because Marcus Brady played the position in the Canadian Football League, the Indianapolis Colts’ new offensive coordinator considers his experience ideal training for the job.

Promoted this week to replace Nick Sirianni, who was hired as Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Brady was asked in a video call about applying what he’s learned to his new responsibilities. He’s been on Colts coach Frank Reich’s staff as a quarterback coach for the past three seasons.

“As you are preparing a quarterback, you have to prepare him for every aspect of the offense so you have to know the protections, the run game, the pass game,” Brady said. “So you need to know even if you may not be involved in all the game planning of where it came from because other coaches are involved, you have to allocate time elsewhere, but at the same time the way we work, us coaches coach each other as well.

“So they coach us on the game plan so that we are able to present to our individual positions and then get our guys prepared. So being a quarterback (coach) here, you have to know it all so that has helped prepare me for this role.”

Reich calls the plays but weighed heavily on Sirianni, who has 12 years of experience as an NFL assistant. Brady played seven seasons in the CFL before becoming an assistant coach and eventually an offensive coordinator. He credits former Chicago Bears head coach and longtime NFL assistant Marc Trestman among others as a coaching mentor. Brady made the jump to the NFL with the Colts in 2018.

Marcus Brady joined the Colts staff as a quarterback coach in 2018. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

The 41-year-old Californian has been busy in his three years. The Colts have had three different starting quarterbacks in Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Philip Rivers. In the wake of Rivers’ recent retirement, the Colts are looking at working with a fourth different starter in as many years in 2021.

“Well, part of our offense – we adapt well to the players, not just the quarterback position but everybody that we have on the offense,” Brady said. “Once we finalize that position, which is a very important position, we will adapt the offense and tailor to his strengths.”

The way Brady sees this, it’s just part of the job.

Brady also acknowledges that, as the fourth Black coordinator in the NFL, his legacy is important for providing opportunities to other African-Americans.

“I’m definitely honored and proud for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m obviously thankful for (owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay, (general manager) Chris (Ballard), and Frank, all of them believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

“I understand my position. I understand what’s going on in the media because it is a topic of discussion – the lack of minorities getting these opportunities. So I am definitely blessed and thankful for this. I understand that I have to go out there and do a great job. It is my responsibility that given this opportunity to go out there and produce, so that others get the same opportunities that I have been blessed with here.”

Because Reich’s game-planning process involves collaboration, Brady looks forward to having more of a voice in the offensive discussion. He’s been watching “a ton” of film of possible future quarterbacks. But beyond that, the job is about doing what he’s done to get to this point.

“It started with just the love of football and love for the game,” he said. “Coming out of college, I did go briefly with the Packers as a quarterback through preseason and training camp. Then going up and playing in Canada for seven years, which I enjoyed my time in the CFL, I had a lot of fun. It’s good football up there. Then I got right into coaching. I started getting into coaching at a young age, I believe I was 28 at the time where I felt like I could still play. But I got into coaching, loved the mental aspect of football.

"Being a coach, you get the rush of preparing and going out there and competing. Once I got into coaching, I set my goals of what I wanted to accomplish and continue to work hard.”

Brady expressed gratitude for what he learned from Sirianni.

“Nick is a great ball coach,” he said. “He is going to do a great job in Philly. I’m excited for him. I will definitely be rooting for him. I don’t think we play them next year at all so I will be rooting for him each week. I definitely want him to have a lot of success.

“Just the entire process – working with Frank, because obviously I am replacing (Sirianni), just the interactions that he has with Frank. Obviously, the three of us were always in the quarterback meetings there, so I am used to what Frank expects to help us be ready come game day.”