Colts CB Stephon Gilmore Senses a Winning Culture in Indy

The former Defensive Player of the Year feels the Colts have the pieces to accomplish anything.

Stephon Gilmore has seen it all in his ten-year NFL career.

During his time with the Buffalo Bills – the team that drafted Gilmore No. 10 overall in 2012 – the team was stuck in mediocrity, with their best record being 9-7.

He then ventured to New England, where the cornerback experienced the best seasons of his career with the Patriots. Not only did Gilmore play in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LIII, but he was also selected to three Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro teams, and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

After four very successful years in New England, Gilmore became part of a dysfunctional team down in Carolina. Even with Gilmore making his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021, the Panthers finished with the sixth-worst record in the NFL at 5-12.

Now entering his 11th season in the NFL, Gilmore is trying to recapture that winning recipe with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts signed Gilmore to a two-year, $20 million contract with $14 million guaranteed this past spring. Gilmore becomes the first Pro Bowl cornerback to play primarily on the outside for the Colts since Vontae Davis back in 2014.

The Colts have prided themselves on their culture since general manager Chris Ballard took over in 2017. Indy has consistently kept its culture in mind when acquiring players and coaches. Players must have high football and personal character to be considered by the Colts.

Gilmore fits that perfectly, which is why the Colts made a strong push for him during free agency. On the other side, Gilmore has noticed almost immediately the type of culture that has been established in Indianapolis.

“It’s great,” he said to Colts.com. “It’s a good group. The coaches (are) pushing us. The players want to be great. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. The ultimate goal is to win on Sundays but I think we’re putting ourselves in a position to be there. Just got to keep earning it each and every day and carry it over to training camp.”

Every team conducts itself differently. From how they deal with players to how practice is run to what can and cannot be said to the media, all NFL teams have a variation of how they handle their business.

The New England Patriots under Bill Belichick have been notoriously known for being one of the toughest clubs to play for. The culture in Foxborough is very intense and demanding, one that some players have said is “no fun.” But the results speak for themselves, with six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC conference championships.

The Colts have taken a more family-like approach to their culture in Indy. Head coach Frank Reich is a more player-friendly head coach than Belichick, but he still demands respect and exceptional execution from his players and coaches. Both approaches can work.

“It’s different. Every place is different,” Gilmore explained. “Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too. I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”

The winning teams in the NFL always seem to have a great culture. However, the teams must have talented players to back up the culture and win when it counts.

Gilmore and the Colts’ defense have very high expectations for the 2022 season. He joins a defense that already has three Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, and cornerback Kenny Moore II. With the addition of Gilmore and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts have five Pro Bowlers on the defensive side of the ball alone.

Gilmore showed off his Pro Bowl ability this week at the Colts minicamp with an acrobatic interception. But as Gilmore has already noticed, the Colts’ offense can more than hold their own against what is expected to be one of the top defensive units in the league.

“Those guys get after it every day,” Gilmore admitted. “(Michael) Pittman, Parris (Campbell), all those guys, they’re pushing us every day. They’re making contested catches. Matty Ice, he’s been making plays for a long time and he can put the ball anywhere. I’m happy to be competing with those guys on the field every day. It’s going to make us a lot better.”

The addition of Matt Ryan at quarterback has been a hit so far this spring. The former NFL MVP has received rave reviews from players and coaches alike. His demanding nature, pinpoint accuracy, and command at the line of scrimmage have all stood out.

For the guys Gilmore will be going up against in practice, the veteran likes what he has seen from the young wide receiver group. Michael Pittman Jr. is trying to establish himself as a bonafide WR1 in the NFL after a stellar sophomore season. Parris Campbell is trying to shake off the injury-prone label and become one of the top weapons in the Colts’ offense. With Pro Bowl cornerbacks going up against these young and hungry wide receivers in practice, the group will use each other to get better.

And that is exactly the type of culture the Colts have built. Indy has acquired players who are focused on winning and getting better each day while also helping their teammates improve. For a guy like Gilmore looking to get back to the Super Bowl, it is one of the main reasons why he chose to sign with the Colts.

“I’m just looking forward to playing with these guys and playing hard each and every day.”

Colts fans are certainly looking forward to watching him play as well.

