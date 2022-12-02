Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Cowboys?

The Indianapolis Colts will be in primetime for the second straight week as they head down to "Jerry World" to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts (4-7-1) are clinging to their playoff hopes, needing to win out to have a shot at the postseason. The Cowboys (8-3) are deep in the playoff hunt, holding the first wild card spot in the NFC and only two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the lead in the NFC East.

While the Colts enter the game as heavy underdogs, they have played good teams well throughout the season. Indy upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and held a 13-3 against the Eagles in the fourth quarter before losing the lead late. As Matt Ryan said earlier this week, the Colts will not throw in the towel the rest of the way.

It is time for another episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions to any breaking news to come out of West 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

As they start the episode, Andrew and Drake begin by looking at what the Colts' offense must do to get more production. Indy has only scored 20 points or more just three times this season, and going up against a Cowboys team that ranks seventh in the league in scoring, points will need to be scored. Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, and the offensive line all are discussed at length.

After looking at the offense, the guys switch to the defensive side of the ball as the Colts must slow down Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, and the rest of the Cowboys' offense. The Colts defense has been the unit that has kept the team in games for most of the season. The defense will need to be relied on heavily once again if the Colts have a chance at victory.

To end the show, Andrew and Drake give their bold predictions and keys to victory for the Sunday Night Football matchup at AT&T Stadium. Finally, the guys reveal who they think comes out on top and whether or not the Colts will pull off the upset.

